This Week in Tech News: 11 Stories You Need to See

Oct 25, 2024, 06:22 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including AI video analysis for youth sports, an EV charging rollout at Costco, and AI-led sales interviews.
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Recursion and Google Cloud Announce Expansion of Partnership to Support Drug Discovery with Cloud and Exploration of Generative AI Technologies
The enriched partnership supports Recursion's ongoing effort to tackle the biopharmaceutical industry's critical challenge of slow and costly drug development by reducing the time and cost involved in bringing new therapies to patients—ushering in a new era of accessible and affordable healthcare globally.
- GameChanger Introduces Film Room for Coaches: New AI-Powered Video Analysis Tool for Youth Basketball & Volleyball
Film Room automatically eliminates downtime in game footage, condensing hours of video into coachable moments. This allows users to save time and focus solely on the most impactful plays without wading through unnecessary footage.
- NASA Now Equipped with Echolight Devices for Bone Health Monitoring in Spaceflight Simulations
Through a simple ultrasound scan of axial anatomical sites such as the spine and femur, the REMS innovative technology measures bone density and microarchitecture without using the radiation of traditional x-ray scans. This radiation-free technology allows scientists to perform repeated scans for monitoring bone health over time.
- Lumen and Meta Partner to Drive AI Network Expansion
With the growing interest in AI, preparing for the future means investing in a reliable network. The Lumen partnership provides Meta with increased flexibility through secure on-demand bandwidth to support its complex computing needs and serve billions of people every day.
- Lenfest Institute, OpenAI and Microsoft announce $10 million AI Collaborative and Fellowship program for US metro news organizations
In the initial round of funding, Chicago Public Media, Newsday (Long Island, NY), The Minnesota Star Tribune, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and The Seattle Times will each receive a grant to hire a two-year AI fellow to pursue projects that focus largely on improving business sustainability and implementing AI technologies within their organizations.
- Texas Instruments expands internal manufacturing for gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors, quadrupling capacity
An alternative to silicon, GaN is a semiconductor material that offers benefits in energy-efficiency, switching speed, power solution size and weight, overall system cost, and performance under high temperatures and high-voltage conditions.
- Phonism Officially Launches Inlayer to Expand Network Device Management Capabilities
Inlayer is designed to revolutionize the way businesses manage and scale connected devices, expanding beyond the telecom market to cover routers, IoT devices, POS systems, and all other networked devices.
- Electric Era Powers Costco's Rapid EV Charging Rollout: 7-Week Deployment Sets New Industry Standard for Retailers
As EV charging rapidly becomes an essential business objective for retailers, Costco faced a critical challenge: while industry-standard EV infrastructure projects typically take years, the retailer needed a rapid deployment solution for their new Ridgefield, Wash. store that could meet local requirements, tight deadlines, and high standards for member experience—all without delaying the scheduled opening of their new warehouse.
- Semantic Web Company and Ontotext Merge to Create Knowledge Graph and AI Powerhouse Graphwise
As AI continues to become a core part of business strategies, organizations require sophisticated systems that can make connections across large and unstructured data sets, whether in legal analysis, financial, or customer interactions. By using knowledge graphs, enterprises get more accurate, context-rich insights from their data, which is essential as they look to adopt AI to drive decision-making.
- CodeSignal Unveils AI Interviewer for Sales: Transforming Sales Hiring with Skills Assessments and Customizable AI-Powered Interviews
AI Interviewer for Sales leverages CodeSignal's extensive data from over 2.7 million skills evaluations and proprietary talent science research, combined with its unique conversation simulation technology. This powerful simulation can either drive real-life roleplays for specific sales scenarios or ask interview questions, giving companies the flexibility to assess candidates in ways that reflect their sales hiring process.
- Tiger Pistol's New Playbook Elevates QSR Loyalty Programs with Local Digital Advertising Strategies
This comprehensive playbook offers insights and strategies to help quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands improve loyalty program participation through personalized local advertising powered by first-party loyalty data.
