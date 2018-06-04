This Wireless Phone Charger Works in Your Car, Home & Office

CHICAGO, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3-in-1 Wireless Phone Charger by Matryx wants to become the only charger you will ever need.

"HoverCharge is the only Qi wireless charger that covers all grounds," said Zille Navid, co-founder of Matryx, which is making the wireless charger.

HoverCharge is the world's first 3-in-1 wireless phone charger which holds your phone without any cradles or magnets. HoverCharge with it's 4-separate mounts can be used flat like a conventional wireless phone charger or displayed cradle-free on a mount.

With a prototype ready, the startup debuted its Kickstarter campaign on May 24th to raise $5,500 to launch the charger in July. It hit over 400% of its funding goal already.

With 3 days to go in its campaign, the HoverCharge claims to be the highest quality & most affordable option in a market flooded with wireless chargers.

Designed with multiple mounts in mind, all of which are included in the kit, the HoverCharge can be used flat like a conventional wireless charger or displayed as a stand; in portrait or landscape view. "The goal was to offer solutions to the problems people face with the wireless chargers offered in the market today," she said, "and what we ended up with was a wireless charger that provides more features than all of them combined." The Qi wireless charger offers 7.5 Watts for supported iPhones & 10 Watts for supported Android devices, comes with a car and a wall power adapter and works with or without a case.

The charger uses a special mount, developed by Matryx, to hold your device without any cradles or magnets. "Magnetic wireless chargers, which require metal plates, block your NFC payments and damage your device when the metal plate is removed, HoverCharge uses proprietary epoxy-based rubber mount, your phone sticks to the charger like magic, no magnets or metal plates involved," Zille said.

Many were skeptical of the 'anti-gravity' feature. "When we first developed this technology we never expected it to perform the way it did," she said. "Our testing lasted over a year, in some of the most harsh driving conditions." The team took out the HoverCharge off-roading, drifting and to places such as the famous Lombard street in San Francisco. "With 13-months of testing under our belt the whole team was confident that this charger could handle it all," said Zille.

The pre-order prices start at $19. Zille said she plans to ship the product in late-July of this year, at $59.

"The HoverCharge is the only wireless charger you will ever need," she said.

