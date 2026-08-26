This Women's Equality Day, Convoy of Hope Highlights the Global Impact of Female Empowerment

With more than 315,000 women and girls served worldwide, Convoy of Hope marks Women's Equality Day by expanding microenterprise, education and savings program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Women's Equality Day, August 26, Convoy of Hope is highlighting the life-changing impact that opportunity can have on women and the rippling effect that empowerment can create for families and communities around the world.

When women have access to education, practical training, financial resources and opportunities to earn an income, the impact often reaches far beyond one individual. Women can build greater stability for their families, invest in their children's futures and create opportunities within their communities.

Through its Women's Empowerment program, Convoy of Hope partners with women around the world by providing tools and resources designed to help them pursue financial self-sufficiency and build healthier futures. Programming includes financial education, vocational training, cooperative savings groups, microenterprise business training and startup capital that is not a loan.

In Ethiopia, one woman's experience demonstrates how access to these opportunities can transform a family's future.

For years, Mesay took on physically demanding jobs. She worked as a housekeeper and construction worker to help provide for her husband and two daughters. After receiving business training and startup capital through Convoy of Hope's Women's Empowerment program, Mesay launched a chicken farm and began building a sustainable source of income.

Today, she reinvests the profits from her business to help it grow and participates in a local women's savings group to build additional financial security. Most importantly, she is now able to send both of her daughters to school. Something her family could not previously afford.

"The training gave me a new sense of hope and direction," Mesay said.

Mesay hopes to one day expand her business by opening a restaurant and supplying eggs and poultry to local supermarkets, with the goal of eventually creating jobs for others in her community.

Her story is one of thousands that reflect the potential of investing in women and girls. In 2025 alone, Convoy of Hope empowered more than 78,000 women and girls across 32 countries. Since 2010, more than 315,000 women and girls have been trained through Convoy of Hope's empowerment programs.

Beyond economic opportunity, Convoy of Hope's Women's Empowerment program also provides family health education and Girls' Empowerment programming. Women and mothers can receive education in areas including nutrition, health, hygiene, early childhood development, literacy, and small-scale agriculture, while Girls' Empowerment groups help young women strengthen their voices, build self-esteem, and plan for their futures.

This Women's Equality Day, Convoy of Hope hopes stories like Mesay's serve as a reminder that empowering women is about more than creating individual opportunity. When women are equipped with the tools to pursue their potential, the effects can strengthen families, inspire future generations, and help entire communities thrive.

To support women and learn more visit ConvoyofHope.org.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 350 million people and counting.

Media Contact:

Fabiana Boyce | Public Engagement Specialist

(417) 851-5488

[email protected]

SOURCE Convoy of Hope