This Women's History Month, Introduce Young Children to Influential Women in STEM Through "The Scientists Alphabet Book", Our New Book

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Women's History Month, Nanoscale Scientists Publishing is excited to announce the release of a new book titled "The Scientists Alphabet Book" which showcases 13 unique female scientists. Not only does our new book introduce vital scientific concepts to children of all ages, but it also works to highlight the contributions women have made in the field of STEM over the years.

"The Scientists Alphabet Book" is written by Christi Sperber who holds an M.S. in Chemistry and a B.S. in Biology. She noticed the need for a chemistry-related book that specifically caters to babies and toddlers, and "The Scientists Alphabet Book" was born. With this book, not only did Sperber introduce chemistry concepts to her younger daughter, but she is also able to introduce other young children to the world of science.

This new book features 13 female scientists, including important women like Marie Curie, Rosalind Franklin, and Lynnae Quick. Each scientist represents a different letter of the alphabet, along with a brief biography and illustrations of them conducting experiments or using their tools.

As Christi Sperber explains it, "Science touches every aspect of our lives — it is constantly evolving and the possibilities are endless." Using this new alphabet book, young children can be introduced to both influential women and men in STEM.

From Christi Sperber to young children just learning about science and the countless women who have contributed to STEM over the years, Nanoscale Scientists Publishing is here to uplift and celebrate women in Stem this Women's History Month. On top of that, Nanoscale Scientists Publishing is proud to be a woman-owned business, further influencing our commitment to helping kids (both girls and boys alike) get excited about science and involved in STEM.

In recent years, the United States has fallen behind other countries in terms of the number of students enrolling in STEM programs and pursuing careers in STEM fields. A large part of the problem is that many kids, especially girls, don't see themselves as scientists or engineers. They don't have role models who look like them or have similar backgrounds. Through books like "The Scientists Alphabet Book", we can continue to encourage young girls and other young children to pursue STEM-related programs and careers.

But we know that this push for social justice in science doesn't end with Women's History Month. Nanoscale Scientists Publishing is committed to making science more accessible for everyone. That's why we've launched our Scientists for Social Justice Initiative, working to introduce and give a voice to disabled, LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and indigenous scientists. Through our efforts, we are committed to donating 50% of the profit from the items in our Social Justice of Scientists store to organizations that work to promote diversity in the STEM field.

Nanoscale Scientists Publishing is a woman-owned business committed to helping kids get involved in STEM. Nanoscale Scientists Publishing creates and publishes children's books designed specifically to introduce children of all ages to the world of STEM. From coloring books and alphabet books to our assortment of science books, gifts, toys, apparel, activities, and resources, all of our products are crafted with the mission of sparking the wonder of science in children.

