This Workers Memorial Day, the Healthy Work Campaign Urges Businesses to Prevent Harmful Work Stress by Using the Healthy Work Survey

Work Stress is the 5th leading cause of death , causing over 120,000 deaths every year – The Healthy Work Campaign is trying to change that.

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, Workers Memorial Day , the Healthy Work Campaign reminds us there are more than 120,000 deaths caused by work stress every year.

Work stressors are a leading cause of chronic illness, contributing to burnout, depression, musculoskeletal disorders, workplace injuries, diabetes, obesity, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

Healthy Work Campaign

The Healthy Work Campaign launched an important new tool, the Healthy Work Survey, to address this crisis. This online survey is entirely anonymous, and free for individuals and organizations to use to measure work stressors.

"The Healthy Work Survey is a potentially revolutionary resource to improve workplace conditions affecting mental health, physical health, and productivity by allowing the identification of workplace stressors quickly and without cost," says Dr. Peter Schnall, Director of the Center for Social Epidemiology.

Unhealthy work costs many workers their health and their lives while costing businesses hundreds of billions of dollars every year in health care, absenteeism, and lost productivity.

Businesses, government agencies, counties, and nonprofits have already used the Healthy Work Survey to implement solutions to their workplace challenges. At launch, the survey has already been completed by thousands of workers.

"Work stress is a health crisis, but it doesn't have to be this way. It is possible to improve mental and physical health, by assessing and reducing the sources of stress at work," says Dr. Marnie Dobson, Director of the Healthy Work Campaign.

The Center for Social Epidemiology is a non-profit research foundation, located in Los Angeles, CA, and sponsor of the Healthy Work Campaign, a public health initiative. The Center utilizes over 40 years of research about work organization factors that cause stress impacting mental and physical health.

