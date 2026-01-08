This year, NRF runs its customer engagement on Insider One

Coming to NRF? Insider One is powering AI-native customer engagement for NRF behind the scenes.

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider One, the leading AI-native omnichannel experience and customer engagement platform, today announced that NRF runs its customer engagement on Insider One.

As NRF prepares to welcome 40,000 retailers from around the world to their Retail's Big Show event in January, the National Retail Federation (NRF), the world's largest retail trade association, is rethinking how large-scale experiences are marketed, personalized, and delivered. To support this shift, they partnered with Insider One to drive smarter registrations and more personalized attendee journeys using AI.

In the era of large-scale, digital-first events, one-size-fits-all engagement no longer works. NRF turned to Insider One to unify its digital ecosystem, activate real-time data, and deliver relevance at scale across every attendee touchpoint.

Driving Registrations with AI-Led Segmentation

NRF integrated its Big Show, Protect, and NRF websites into a single Insider One panel, creating a unified foundation for customer engagement. By connecting Segment data, they've ensured registration and behavioral insights are directly embedded into the personalization experience.

Using Insider One's AI-powered segmentation and orchestration, NRF activates these insights to reach the right audiences with the right message at the right time. This approach enables NRF to move faster, reduce friction, and maximize impact across channels.

Expanding Engagement Across Channels

To deepen engagement, NRF introduced web push as a new channel through Insider One, rapidly growing a highly engaged subscriber base. This channel enables timely, personalized messaging leading up to the event and beyond.

NRF has also deployed a series of high-impact templates, including countdown banners to registration deadlines, slide-out bars to promote session content, and an upcoming experience to drive mobile app downloads.

Personalization at Scale, Powered by Experimentation

On-site experimentation plays a key role in NRF's personalization strategy. Using Insider One, NRF launched experiences designed to engage international audiences, spotlight AI-focused content, and test new blog placements, with additional experiments planned to optimize content and advertising performance.

Looking ahead, NRF will deploy Insider One's Smart Recommender to personalize content discovery across blogs, serving recommendations based on prior engagement and individual interests.

Built for What's Next

As AI becomes a foundational layer of customer engagement and resets the rules of marketing, NRF is applying the same innovation mindset it champions on stage to how it connects with its global audience. With Insider One, NRF is setting a new standard for event engagement that is faster, smarter, and built for scale.

By partnering with Insider One, NRF isn't just promoting an event. They're demonstrating what's possible when customer engagement teams have everything, they need to deliver relevance, impact, and growth in one powerful platform.

Learn more about Insider One at https://insiderone.com/ , or visit Insider One at the NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show, at Booth #1653.

About Insider One

Insider One is the #1 platform that brings everything marketing and customer engagement teams need in one place so they can reach their peak potential and become unstoppable.

With AI at its core and an integrated Customer Data Platform (CDP), Insider One unites data, personalization, and journey orchestration across the most extensive set of natively supported channels, including WhatsApp, SMS, Email, Web, App, and Site Search.

Insider One provides the ultimate vendor experience, proven in fifteen industries and more than 30 countries for more than a decade, to help teams be first, be focused, and be progressive, redefining what it means to lead in customer engagement.

Trusted by 2,000+ customers, including some of the world's most loved brands like Samsung, L'Oréal, Unilever, Allianz, ING Group, Toyota, Singapore Airlines, and GAP, to accelerate growth, build customer love, and become a market leader.

Loved by customers, recognized by analysts, Insider One is the only vendor recognized as the #1 leader in all the capabilities marketing and customer engagement teams need, including AI, Customer Data Management, Cross-Channel Journey Orchestration, and Personalization, offering brands unrivaled product excellence within a single consolidated platform. Accolades include:

Today, Insider One is powered by 1,500+ team members representing 50+ nationalities across 30+ offices. The company is woman-founded and predominantly women-owned, with 70% of senior executive roles, including the CEO, CMO, CHRO, and CFO, held by women.

Through initiatives such as 100 Cities, 100 Projects, Young Engineers Club, SheCodes, and SheLeads, Insider One continues to expand its positive impact across global communities, driving opportunities, inclusion, education, and equity for this and future generations.

About NRF

The National Retail Federation passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail succeed. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation's largest private-sector employer, contributing $5.3 trillion to annual GDP and supporting more than one in four U.S. jobs — 55 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies. nrf.com

SOURCE Insider One