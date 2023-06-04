This year's Earth Overshoot Day lands on August 2: The trend is flattening but still far from reversing

News provided by

Global Footprint Network

04 Jun, 2023, 00:26 ET

Newest edition of National Footprint and Biocapacity Accounts reports trends of the world and over 180 countries up to 2022.

GENEVA, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- August 2nd marks this year's Earth Overshoot Day, according to the latest National Footprint and Biocapacity Accounts. They now track countries' performance up to 2022, reducing reporting lag by three years. However, Earth Overshoot Day's apparent delay by five days compared to last year's isn't all good news, as genuine advancements amount to less than one day. The remaining four days are owed to integrating improved datasets into the accounts' new edition.

Continue Reading

Independently maintained and enhanced by FoDaFo and York University, the National Footprint and Biocapacity Accounts provide robust, transparent results. For every edition, results, including the annual dates of Earth Overshoot Day, are recalculated back to 1961, ensuring consistency across time and countries.

For the last 5 years the trend has flattened. How much of this is driven by economic slow-down or deliberate decarbonization efforts is difficult to discern. Still, overshoot reduction is far too slow. To reach the UN's IPCC target of reducing carbon emissions 43% worldwide by 2030 compared to 2010 would require moving Earth Overshoot Day 19 days annually for the next seven years.

This year's Earth Overshoot Day will be marked together with the Republic of Slovenia. "Overshoot is a threat to Slovenia's long-term success. Therefore, Slovenia adopted an Ecological Footprint reduction target and collaborates with organizations like Global Footprint Network to achieve this," said Bojan Kumer, Slovenia's Minister of the Environment, Climate and Energy.

Global Footprint Network CEO Steven Tebbe warns that "persistent overshoot leads to ever more prominent symptoms including unusual heat waves, forest fires, droughts, and floods, with the risk of compromising food production. This underscores the interest for cities, countries, and business entities to foster their own resource security if they want to prosper. The world would benefit as well."

Solutions to reverse ecological overshoot and bolster biological regeneration are at our disposal. The Power of Possibility showcases a wealth of commercial technologies, governmental strategies, public policies, and best practices from civic initiatives and academia.

Simple changes could #MoveTheDate of Earth Overshoot Day significantly: Increasing global low-carbon electricity sources from 39% to 75% would move it by 26 days, halving food waste would gain 13 days, and tree intercropping would earn an extra 2.1 days.

More information: www.overshootday.org 

Interviews: [email protected] 

SOURCE Global Footprint Network

Also from this source

This year's Earth Overshoot Day lands on August 2: The trend is flattening but still far from reversing

Deutschland, die größte Volkswirtschaft der EU, erreicht am 4. Mai seinen Overshoot Day

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.