This Year's WONDERLUST 100 List Announced

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WONDERLUST, the innovative luxury travel publication, is thrilled to share its highly anticipated WONDERLUST 100 list, showcasing the most fascinating, absorbing, and extraordinary destinations for travelers to venture to.

The list is intensely curated by the staff and contributors of Bob Guccione, Jr.'s highly regarded travel site, once again coming up with the most spectacular experiences an intrepid traveler could want. From Siberia to the Galapagos (with the world's smallest post office) WONDERLUST has the globe covered as soon as the nation can shake its pandemic shackles. Readers can find inspiration in once-in-a-lifetime adventures like learning samurai sword fighting in Japan, dining in the Indian Ocean at the Rock Restaurant in Zanzibar, and taking the world's only flight that lands on a beach.

"This is not your average 'Number 55, have a drink at Harry's Bar,' list, this is a compilation we spend most of the year collating, and reject five suggestions for every one we include. We aim for any one of the items to be a lifetime experience," says Editor Guccione. "And Not once in the entire feature do we use the phrase 'Instagram Worthy.''"

Two of the smallest populated countries on Earth, Scotland and Norway, provide six entries on the list, with Norway registering four choices. WONDERLUST's Number One pick is Scotland's Shetland islands, south of the Arctic Circle. Zanzibar, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, has two entries in the top 10, and the USA leads all nations, with 12 entries including, Mars Village in California, the whole state of Wisconsin, and the Poconos.

WONDERLUST is a new kind of luxury and aspirational travel publication, sophisticated, fun, smart, intuitive and created in the perpetual sense of wonder our name implies. We believe travel nourishes the soul. We know where the best places are and what to avoid and what not to miss. Sometimes we are funny because the world is quite often funny. We are a manual on how to better enjoy the planet.

