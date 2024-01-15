THISTLE BLOOMS WITH NEW BRAND IDENTITY

"For ten years, we've been on a mission to make plants irresistible – empowering people to take control of their health through the transformative power of plant-forward food," said Ashwin Cheriyan, CEO and Co-Founder of Thistle. "Our new look reflects the vibrancy of the incredible plant-based foods we put on each plate and our dedication to crafting meals that are as delicious as they are nutritious. We want our customers to not only live longer, healthier lives, but also to ensure that every one of our chef-crafted meals feels like a celebration and not a sacrifice. This is just the next chapter in our journey to make eating a healthy, plant-forward diet accessible, convenient, and craveable – one plant-powered plate at a time."

Thistle's promise to make plants irresistible builds on the company's mission to make it easy for people to get and stay healthy, while laying out its core set of guiding principles defining how the brand will continue to invest to achieve it:

Better for You: Delivering delicious meals to improve your health, wellness, and longevity.

Better for Everyone: Protecting and promoting the health of our planet.

Empowering for All: Bettering our communities and amplifying our impact.

Thistle meals are designed by nutritionists and crafted by chefs to promote health and longevity, with a focus on predominantly plant-based foods (fresh vegetables, fruits, nuts, legumes, and whole grains) that comprise its deliciously innovative, globally-inspired menu. And not only is eating a whole food, plant-forward diet one of the best things you can do for your health, it's also one of the best ways to reduce your environmental footprint, from reducing greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity loss, air and water pollution, and pressure on forest, land, and water resources. With a focus on plant-forward cuisine, Thistle's new brand reflects its ongoing commitment to serving meals that nourish both people and our planet.

To help bring the new branding to life, Thistle partnered with the award winning brand design agency Pearlfisher . The color palette draws inspiration from nature, with its Oat and Peppercorn colors acting as a grounding and neutral canvas that allows the vibrant hues of Thistle's plant-rich food to take center stage, and with secondary colors like Beet, Cantaloupe, Celery, and Kale adding a pop of vibrancy and earthiness reflecting the ingredients themselves.

The reimagined logo proudly features its namesake, the blooming thistle plant – a pioneer species that helps replenish and revitalize the very land it grows upon. This symbol of resilience, nourishment, and ability to drive change for the better is a beautiful visual translation of Thistle's purpose, mission, and journey from its humble beginnings in 2013 as a juice pop-up to its current flourishing state, serving over 20 million plant-forward meals across the country to enable better health, a better environment, and a better food system.

"There is overwhelming scientific evidence that what we put into our bodies is not only one of the biggest drivers of our own health, but also our planet's health," adds Shiri Avnery, PhD, President and Co-Founder of Thistle. "This new visual identity brings our purpose to life, reflecting our ongoing dedication to making healthy, planet-friendly eating a seamless part of everyone's lives and paving the way for an even brighter future ahead."

ABOUT THISTLE:

Thistle was founded in 2013 with a mission to make it easy to get and stay healthy while improving the sustainability of the food system. Co-founders Ashwin Cheriyan and Shiri Avnery, PhD saw how two generational problems, the declining health of the population and of the planet, pointed to a single solution: eat more plants. They developed a convenient service to empower people to transform their health while healing the planet – all through the power of irresistible plant-forward meals conveniently delivered directly to customer doorsteps. Designed by nutritionists and crafted by chefs, Thistle's meal design reflects scientific, evidence-based principles of dietary choices that optimize health and longevity, featuring real, whole, plant-rich foods like fresh vegetables, fruits, nuts, legumes, and whole grains. Above all, Thistle aims to show that eating a healthy, plant-forward, planet-friendly diet can be the most delicious option on the table. To learn more about Thistle's mission, visit www.thistle.co .

