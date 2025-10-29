ThisWay Global and Mirantis Agreement to Supercharge AI, HPC and Data Center Performance Worldwide

Solving the Biggest Bottleneck in AI Infrastructure, Unlocking 77% ROI

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ThisWay™ Global, Inc., a leader in AI and HPC optimization, as well as Sovereign AI solutions, today announced a strategic agreement with Mirantis, delivering cloud-native infrastructure for AI from Metal-to-Model™ that combines ThisWay's software platform, amalgamy.ai™ with Mirantis' k0rdent AI platform-as-a-platform (PaaS) and services expertise, tackling the biggest bottlenecks in AI infrastructure head-on.

Transform Your AI Infrastructure With amalgamy.ai™ by ThisWay™.

Organizations, including defense and sovereign deployments, can now achieve higher utilization of AI and HPC hardware across NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, and other leading architectures, delivering a return on investment (ROI) of 77%, without replacing existing hardware or rewriting code.

"As AI workloads scale globally, compute waste, fragmented code, chip shortages, and rising costs are threatening innovation, " said Angela Hood, CEO of ThisWay . " Our software, amalgamy.ai, was built to solve these challenges, turning every chip into a strategic advantage that drives performance, innovation, and measurable ROI, while creating a clear vision for additional hardware investment. This partnership empowers enterprises, researchers, and governments to optimize compute efficiency and compliance, accelerate AI innovation, and turn infrastructure into a measurable competitive edge, making every chip work smarter, together."

Mirantis Accelerates Secure, Compliant AI Adoption as Part of NVIDIA AI Factory for Government

"Our collaboration with ThisWay Global addresses a critical challenge for organizations deploying AI at scale: maximizing infrastructure efficiency while maintaining full control over data sovereignty and security," said Alex Freedland, CEO of Mirantis . "k0rdent AI builds on our 15-year track record building and operating enterprise-scale private cloud infrastructure. Together with ThisWay Global, we deliver a production-ready AI stack, from Metal-to-Model™, on sovereign infrastructure, enabling organizations to accelerate AI innovation while meeting regulatory and compliance requirements."

Strategic Significance for the Market and Investors

This partnership follows ThisWay's rapid expansion in the AI infrastructure market and strategic alliances with NVIDIA, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, AWS and others.

According to Bain & Company's partner, David Crawford, the global AI and HPC market, of both data centers and hardware is projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030, ThisWay positions amalgamy.ai software as the intelligence layer that makes every data center, silicon chip and cloud investment more valuable, a defensible, category-defining advantage.

According to thehttps://hai.stanford.edu/ai-index/2025-ai-index-reportStanford HAI AI Index Report 2025, AI adoption is accelerating globally, but compute access and readiness gaps persist. ThisWay and Mirantis directly address these challenges, democratizing high-performance computing through intelligent software, not only new hardware.

Get Started

Organizations can request ahttps://amalgamy.ai/contact/risk-free performance assessment to evaluate how amalgamy.ai will optimize their CPU & GPU silicon chip infrastructure.

Preferred Customer Programs:

SPS Program: for Sovereign, Public, and SLED markets

for Sovereign, Public, and SLED markets AIR Program: for AI Readiness across all industries

Media Contact: [email protected]

About ThisWay Global

ThisWay™Global, Inc. developedhttps://launchhpc.com/amalgamy.ai™, the intelligent software layer that optimizes AI and HPC workloads across any silicon architecture and environment. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and accelerated by Google after incubation at the University of Cambridge (UK).

ThisWay partners with NVIDIA, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, AWS, and Google. Its technology powers organizations including Waymo, Cisco, Honda North America, SC Johnson, Constellation Energy, Texas A&M University System and hundreds of other prestigious AI focused organizations.

ThisWay™ and amalgamy™ are registered trademarks of ThisWay Global, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Mirantis

Mirantis™ delivers the fastest path to enterprise AI at scale, with full-stack AI infrastructure technology that removes GPU infrastructure complexity and streamlines operations across the AI lifecycle, from Metal-to-Model. Today, all infrastructure is AI infrastructure, and Mirantis provides the end-to-end automation, enterprise security and governance, and deep expertise in Kubernetes orchestration that organizations need to reduce time to market and efficiently scale cloud native, virtualized, and GPU-powered applications across any environment; on-premises, public cloud, hybrid, or edge.

Mirantis serves many of the world's leading enterprises, including Adobe, Ericsson, Inmarsat, MetLife, PayPal, and Societe Generale. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Mirantis is a registered trademark of Mirantis, Inc. Metal-to-Model is a trademark of Mirantis, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE ThisWay Global