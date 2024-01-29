ThisWay Global's CEO Angela Hood Joins IBM and Randstad for Keynote at OPEX Week: Business Transformation World Summit 2024

Keynote Panel to Examine Enterprise AI for Business Productivity

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThisWay Global, the leader in AI bias-mitigating and talent acquisition sourcing technology, announced that Founder & CEO Angela Hood will deliver the opening keynote on AI for business for OPEX Week. Angela will join IBM's Greg Pollack, Global Leader, Intelligent Automation and Casimir Turbak, Vice President, Technology Strategy, Randstad Sourceright, to share enterprise AI's impact across human resources, customer service, and software development. OPEX Week is the world's most significant enterprise transformation and operational excellence event for C-suite executives and is held this year from January 29th - 31st at the Hyatt Regency, Miami, Florida.

The keynote, "AI Assistants: Generative AI for Productivity, from Employee Experience and Customer Care to Code Modernization," begins at 2:50 pm on Monday, January 29th.

According to a recent IBM Report titled "CEO Decision Making in the Age of AI," 66% of CEOs say they face significant pressure to accelerate the adoption of generative AI. Despite this growing pressure to adopt AI for business productivity, C-suite executives must carefully evaluate how and why to deploy AI tools for business. A results-driven compliant approach, based on individual organizational needs, is essential to maximize the value of any generative AI investment. The panel will address business leaders' concerns and successful solutions being used to address shortages in our skilled workforce, ethics of AI, bias mitigation, and overall readiness. 

"I'm honored to give the keynote with these two incredible business leaders at OPEX Week to explore how generative AI can drive the greatest value for enterprises. Business leaders need proven frameworks for applying AI for app modernization spanning all critical business functions, including AI for recruiting, AI for talent management, and AI for customer care. Our presentation will include a technical demonstration of how multiple technologies: Alliance Virtual Services, ThisWay Global, FloCareer, Click Boarding, ProboTalent functional interoperably inside one single source of truth, IBM WatsonX Orchestrate," noted Angela Hood, Founder and CEO of ThisWay Global.

About ThisWay Global

ThisWay Global is an award-winning, Google-accelerated, venture-backed leader in the artificial intelligence, business automation and HR technology industries. The company's commitment to bias removal, candidate-to-job sourcing, and matching technology is well documented, and its certified diversity supplier (WBENC) status gives it a significant lead over its competition. ThisWay is an IBM Silver Partner and the initial go-to-market partner of WatsonX Orchestrate. ThisWay Global's proprietary network has over 8,500 unique talent-based partners, providing companies and governments with a unique database of highly skilled candidates, reducing bias and increasing diversity across all industries. ThisWay's team includes industry leaders from Indeed, Walt Disney, Nerd Wallet, Marriott, Jobcase, Recruitology, Mya Systems, Jive, Radancy, CareerBuilder, Circa, USMC, USCG, Bering Sea Eccotech, Dept. of Defense, and many more recognized brands. The privately-held company's headquarters are in Austin, Texas.

