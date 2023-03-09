THNDR Releases New Bitcoin Game with Competitive Play and Announces Gaming Graph on Nostr

THNDR Games released Bitcoin Blocks, a Tetris-meets-Sudoku style puzzle game along with the Gaming Graph, a new badging and reputation system for gaming.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THNDR Games, the premier bitcoin gaming company, released Bitcoin Blocks on their mobile gaming platform that allows users to play games, compete with friends, and earn bitcoin in the palm of their hands. This release comes on the heels of the success of their latest game, Club Bitcoin: Solitaire, the highest ranking bitcoin game of all time, which reached #21 in the US App Store.

THNDR Games's Bitcoin Blocks

The launch of Bitcoin Blocks marks an important milestone in the development of THNDR's mobile gaming platform. This will be their first game to showcase THNDR's social competitive layer and features. The first of which is Leagues, THNDR's massively popular, and addicting, levelling system that pits community members against each other to climb to the top of the Leagues.



Alongside this release, THNDR announced the Gaming Graph, their first experiment with Nostr, an open, global, decentralized social protocol. The first feature release is a badging and reputation system (using Cameri's NIP-58) for players that is easily transferable to other environments and clients. As players advance through THNDR Leagues and achieve gaming milestones, badges will be issued to their Nostr pubkey and tied to their identity (and are easily viewable on badges.page), allowing users to build a virtual reputation.

THNDR Badges are the beginning of a persistent gaming identity that is transferable to other ecosystems and communities. Reputations established and built in THNDR will be tied to their Nostr identity and may have merit or value in other communities. In the coming weeks, users will also be able to 'zap' (or send small amounts of bitcoin) the THNDR Nostr account which will be automatically added to the hourly prize pools in the games for players to win.

THNDR will continue rolling out competitive gaming and social features to the platform throughout the year, making it easy and fun for users to earn their first bitcoin playing games.

THNDR is a next generation, mobile gaming platform for competitive, connected play, powered by frictionless rewards and no-fee wagering. Legacy gaming is plagued with high fees, cashout minimums, and complex user onboarding. At THNDR, we're making non-custodial, zero-fee, incentivized competitive play possible using the Bitcoin Lightning Network and Nostr protocol. Through gamified rewards, social competitive play, and high frequency wagering, the THNDR platform is unleashing mobile gaming into a limitless future.

Related Link:

https://www.thndr.games

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE THNDR Games