THNKS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION WITH CONCUR EXPENSE

Thnks, Now Available in SAP® Concur® App Center, Delivering a More Seamless Solution to Expensing Your Company's Investment in Gratitude

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thnks, a leading platform for sharing gratitude and appreciation in the business world, today launched an integration with Concur Expense. This integration allows for the effortless management of the expensing of Thnks users' personalized gestures of appreciation to their clients and partners. Users will now spend less time expensing and more time connecting.

"We're excited to see how small gestures of appreciation are sparking a movement of gratitude across businesses," said Brendan Kamm, Thnks Co-Founder and CEO. "This partnership grew from our clients' needs and requests, and it will enable them to deliver gratitude more seamlessly and effectively. We're excited to make gratitude easier than ever with this partnership."

Thnks, has developed a deep understanding of the immense power of gratitude in nurturing relationships to drive business growth. By providing unexpected empathy to surprise and delight customers, Thnks fosters increased loyalty and meaningful business connections. This partnership with SAP Concur will make this easy-to-use platform even more user friendly.

Some key benefits to this enterprise integration are:

  • Automatically sync your Thnks e-receipts with your Concur Expense account and match them with the relevant expense and credit card transaction details for simplified expensing.
  • Save time and focus on building stronger business relationships.

Thnks is now available in the SAP Concur App Center.

ABOUT THNKS

Established in 2016, Thnks is a B2B relationship-building tool utilized by over 10,000 teams and 87 Fortune 500 companies. Built for professionals to support prospecting, client loyalty, shortened sales cycles and improved customer engagement since 2016. The company has reinvented the way professionals show gratitude through timely, personalized gestures of appreciation that keep the recipient top of mind. The Thnks platform incorporates technology, program analytics and compliance/budget adherence to make sharing gratitude a robust and powerful business tool. So far this year, more than 1 million Thnks have been sent - proving the power of gratitude in business.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

