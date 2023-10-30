Thnks Announces Over 3 Million Gestures of Appreciation Shared to Date by Business Professionals Through Its Digital Gratitude Platform

Thnks says 'Thank You' for sharing gratitude through thoughtful, timely gestures of appreciation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission to create a more grateful and connected business world, Thnks has empowered business professionals to send more than 3 million gestures of appreciation to clients and colleagues. Nine months after hitting the 2 million mark, the company has grown exponentially while helping business professionals strengthen relationships with efficient, personalized, and thoughtful appreciation. More than 20,000 Thnks are sent weekly through the company's platform, which more than 10,000 teams use.

"Small, frequent gestures of appreciation are reshaping the way businesses build relationships," stated Brendan Kamm, Thnks Co-Founder and CEO. "Our growth trajectory speaks for itself. The first million Thnks sent took five years, the second a year, and the third only nine months."

Their commitment to bringing appreciation to center stage reflects how Thnks understands the profound power of gratitude in growing relationships and ultimately growing businesses – unexpected empathy to surprise and delight your customers to build loyalty and deeper connections — a promise of the brand since its inception in 2016.

"Experiencing the expansion of our business is deeply rewarding on a broader scale. At the heart of our business growth is the evolution of a deeper culture of appreciation. Every user sending a 'Thnks'  is actively fostering a culture of appreciation and gratitude within the business world. It's an essential step towards valuing individuals beyond metrics," said Brendan Kamm, Co-Founder and CEO.

About Thnks: established in 2016, Thnks is a B2B relationship-building tool utilized by over 10,000 teams and 87 Fortune 500 companies. Thnks has been built for professionals to support prospecting, client loyalty, shortened sales cycles, and improved customer engagement since 2016. The company has reinvented the way professionals show gratitude through timely, personalized gestures of appreciation that keep the recipient top of mind. The Thnks platform incorporates technology, program analytics, and compliance/budget adherence to make sharing gratitude a robust and powerful business tool. So far this year, more than 1 million Thnks have been sent - proving the power of gratitude in business.

Learn more about Thnks at www.thnks.com.

Thnks

