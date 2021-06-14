Thoma Bravo Advantage Recommends Shareholders Vote in Favor of the Proposed Business Combination with ironSource

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) ("TBA") recommends that its shareholders vote in favor of its proposed business combination with ironSource Ltd. ("ironSource"), a leading business platform for the app economy, and all the related proposals described in TBA's definitive proxy statement dated May 19, 2021, at TBA's Extraordinary General Meeting. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting and regardless of the number of shares you may own, we urge all shareholders as of the May 24, 2021 record date to vote FOR all proposals as soon as possible by completing and returning your proxy card. Shareholders as of the record date are encouraged to vote even if they have subsequently sold their shares. Every shareholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held.

For assistance voting your shares, please contact TBA's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, at (800) 662-5200 (individuals) or (203) 658-9400 (banks and brokers). Questions can also be sent by email to [email protected]. The notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and the Proxy Statement are available at https://www.cstproxy.com/thomabravo/sm2021.

Following the consummation of the proposed business combination, ironSource is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "IS".

About Thoma Bravo Advantage

Thoma Bravo Advantage is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purposes of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Its Class A ordinary shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "TBA". Thoma Bravo Advantage is sponsored by Thoma Bravo Advantage Sponsor LLC, which was formed by individuals affiliated with Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled software services sector. Thoma Bravo Advantage was formed for the purpose of executing a business combination in the software industry.

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform that enables mobile content creators to prosper within the app economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the app economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while we enable their business expansion in the app economy. For more information, please visit www.is.com

This press release relates to a proposed transaction between ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage. In connection with the proposed transaction, ironSource filed a Registration Statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which includes TBA's Proxy Statement for the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Proxy Statement") and certain related documents in connection with Thoma Bravo Advantage's solicitation of proxies for the vote by Thoma Bravo Advantage's shareholders with respect to the proposed transaction, and a prospectus of ironSource. Thoma Bravo Advantage has also filed the definitive Proxy Statement with the SEC.

This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed transaction and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the proposed transaction. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders are urged to read the Registration Statement, the Proxy Statement and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

The Proxy Statement has been mailed to shareholders of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of May 24, 2021. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement, the Proxy Statement and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by ironSource may be obtained free of charge from ironSource's website at http://www.is.com or by written request to ironSource at ironSource Ltd., Derech Menachem Begin 121, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel, and the documents filed by Thoma Bravo Advantage may be obtained free of charge from Thoma Bravo Advantage's website at http://www.thomabravoadvantage.com or by written request to Thoma Bravo Advantage, 150 N. Riverside Plaza, Suite 2800, Chicago, Illinois 60606.

ironSource and TBA and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from TBA's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction.

