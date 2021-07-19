Thoma Bravo and Talend Announce Receipt of All Required Regulatory Approvals for Tender Offer for Talend

SAN FRANCISCO and REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and SURESNES, France, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo and Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) today announced the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and clearances, including authorization by the French Ministry of the Economy and Finance (MINEFI), for Thoma Bravo's tender offer for Talend. The regulatory approval process also included the previously announced expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended ("HSR"), and receipt of other customary transactional regulatory approvals.

As previously announced on June 11, 2021, Thoma Bravo has commenced a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of Talend for $66.00 per ordinary share and ADS (each ADS representing one ordinary share) in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes. The tender offer is being made pursuant to the memorandum of understanding between Talend and Thoma Bravo dated March 10, 2021.

The tender offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 28, 2021, unless extended or terminated. The closing of the tender offer is subject to the valid tender of ordinary shares and ADSs of Talend representing – together with ordinary shares and ADSs of Talend beneficially owned by Thoma Bravo, if any – at least 80% of the fully diluted ordinary shares and ADSs.

The tender offer is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, and Talend will hold a general meeting of shareholders on July 26, 2021 to vote on transactions that would result in the Company structurally, but not operationally, redomiciling in the Netherlands. Following the closing of the tender offer and completion of the redomiciling and related transactions, any ordinary shares or ADSs not tendered will be redeemed for a price equal to the price per ordinary share and ADS paid in the tender offer. The tender offer is not contingent on the redomiciling and related transactions. The Company expects to complete the redomiciling and related transactions in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities to actively manage the health of corporate information. This unified approach is unique and essential to delivering complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all employees. It has made it possible to create innovations like the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first assessment that instantly quantifies the reliability of any data set.

Over 6,500 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on healthy data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With more than $76 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

