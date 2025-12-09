Thoma Bravo Completes Acquisition of Verint, a Leader in AI-Driven Customer Experience Automation

MELVILLE, N.Y. and MINNEAPOLIS and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced that following the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Verint Systems, Inc. ("Verint") on November 26, 2025, it has combined the global customer experience (CX) automation leader with its portfolio company, Calabrio, to create the industry's most comprehensive AI-powered CX platform.

With the completion of the transaction, Verint Chairman and CEO Dan Bodner will transition to an advisory role. Effective immediately, Mike Lipps, an Operating Partner with Thoma Bravo, will become Chairman of the Board of the combined companies and serve as Verint's interim CEO, with the Verint executive team reporting to him. Calabrio CEO Dave Rhodes will continue in his role, also reporting directly to Mr. Lipps.

"I am proud of our CX automation category leadership and the tremendous value our AI-powered solutions have delivered to leading brands around the world," said Dan Bodner. "With Thoma Bravo's support, I am confident Verint is poised for continued innovation and growth. As I transition to an advisory role, I look forward to supporting Mike and the team as they take Verint to the next level of success."

"We look forward to bringing together the complementary strengths of Verint and Calabrio to lead the market as a CX Automation powerhouse," said Mike Lipps. "The market demand for AI-powered solutions has never been stronger and continues to accelerate. By uniting these great teams and product portfolios, the combined company will be uniquely positioned to deliver transformative outcomes for organizations of all sizes."

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is the world's largest software-focused investment firm, with over US$181 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. Through its private equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in approximately 565 companies representing approximately US$285 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.

About Verint

Verint® is a leader in Customer Experience (CX) Automation, serving a customer base that includes more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies. The world's most iconic brands use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI Business Outcomes, Now™ across the enterprise. Verint is uniquely positioned to help brands increase CX Automation with our differentiated, AI-powered Open Platform; driving enhanced customer engagement, increased efficiency and reduced costs across contact centers, back offices and digital channels. Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CX AUTOMATION COMPANY, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is a trusted ally to leading brands. The digital foundation of a customer-centric contact center, the Calabrio ONE workforce performance suite helps enrich and understand human interactions, delivering business outcomes by optimizing every customer interaction. We maximize agent performance, exceed customer expectations, and boost workforce efficiency using connected data, AI-fueled analytics, automated workforce management, and personalized coaching. Only Calabrio ONE unites workforce optimization (WFO), agent engagement, and business intelligence solutions into a cloud-native, fully integrated suite that adapts to your business. Calabrio, Calabrio ONE, and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. Calabrio operates in Canada under Calabrio Canada, Ltd., based in British Columbia.

