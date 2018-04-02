Thoma Bravo Completes Majority Investment in Nintex

Nintex has become the recognized global leader in workflow and content automation (WCA) and, most recently, the innovator in the emerging intelligent process automation (IPA) market. With a strong ecosystem of more than 1,700 partners worldwide, Nintex helps business professionals automate, orchestrate and optimize workflows from within the enterprise software tools they already know and use, such as CRM, Cloud Content Management, E-Signature and Field Service Management.

Today, more than 7,500 enterprises in more than 90 countries look to the Nintex platform to automate millions of critical business processes. Leading businesses in industries as diverse as banking, insurance, pharmaceuticals, government, manufacturing and healthcare rely on Nintex technology every day to empower their business and IT departments to quickly turn manual or paper-based processes into efficient, digital processes, accelerating digital transformation initiatives and creating efficiencies.

"Thoma Bravo is the perfect partner for Nintex as we enter the next stage of growth," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "The firm's market insights and operational expertise will allow our team to continue to deliver intelligent process automation solutions that make our customers and partners even more successful while helping us build upon our market leadership position."

"Solutions like Nintex have continued to become increasingly critical as more businesses initiate digital transformation and intelligent process automation strategies. This strong market trend, coupled with the productive dialogue we've established with the Nintex executive team, made this a highly attractive investment opportunity for us," said Hudson Smith, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We're looking forward to leveraging our experience and resources with Nintex's impressive achievements and are excited to lead this company's next phase of growth."

BofA Merrill Lynch served as financial advisor to Nintex. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel for Thoma Bravo. Goodwin Procter LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel for Nintex. Financing for the transaction was provided by TPG Sixth Street Partners and Wells Fargo Capital Finance.

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With a series of funds representing more than $20 billion in capital commitments, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. Representative past and present portfolio companies include industry leaders such as Barracuda Networks, Blue Coat Systems, Bomgar, Deltek, Digital Insight, Elemica, Global Healthcare Exchange, Hyland Software, iPipeline, PowerPlan, Qlik, Riverbed, SailPoint, SolarWinds, SonicWall, TravelClick and T2 Systems. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

Nintex is the world's leader in intelligent process automation (IPA) with more than 7,500 enterprise clients and 1,700 partners in 90 countries who have built and published millions of workflow applications. With its unmatched breadth of capability and platform support delivered by unique architectural capabilities, Nintex empowers the line of business and IT departments to quickly automate, orchestrate and optimize hundreds of manual processes to progress on the journey to digital transformation. Nintex Workflow Cloud®, the company's cloud platform, connects with all content repositories, systems of record, and people to consistently fuel successful business outcomes. Visit www.nintex.com to learn more.

