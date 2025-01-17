Thomas & Herbert Consulting LLC Awarded DoD Mentor-Protégé Agreement to Deliver Innovative Data Labeling Solutions

HANOVER, Md., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas & Herbert Consulting LLC (T&H), a mentor in the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) that delivers Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT), IT, and management consulting solutions for government, is pleased to announce the award of a three-year DoD mentor-protégé agreement (MPA) via the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

Under the MPA, T&H will serve as a mentor to SpatialGIS, a small, disadvantaged business (SDB). In collaboration with Fayetteville State University (FSU), a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), T&H will help SpatialGIS develop a robust imagery data labeling capability, via artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to meet the evolving needs of NGA and other DoD/IC agencies.

"T&H is thrilled to continue serving as a mentor in the DoD MPP, and to deliver world-class data labeling, AI, and ML capabilities for the DoD/IC," said T&H Chairman and CEO Rodney Thomas.

Kendrick Faison, CEO of SpatialGIS, added, "Our collaboration with T&H and FSU marks a significant milestone in advancing our geospatial intelligence, AI, and ML capabilities for DoD/IC customers."

These partnerships are designed to provide small businesses with the opportunity to gain valuable insights, resources, and experience from established defense contractors. The MPP aims to strengthen the capabilities of small businesses to compete for prime contracts and subcontracts within the defense industry.

The mentor and protégé companies will be assisted in their efforts by MoveAmerica, a non-profit organization focused on solving critical challenges facing America's industrial base and supply chain. As the DoD MPP intermediary, MoveAmerica will provide the guidance and outreach needed to make the mentor-protégé relationship more effective and efficient, thereby helping the protégé company achieve a smoother entry into the DoD supply chain.

"Untapped talent often resides in underrepresented communities. Our job is to ensure that these innovators have access to the opportunities they need to make transformative contributions to national security," said Earl Wyatt, Executive Director of MoveAmerica.

About the DoD Mentor-Protege Program:

The DoD Mentor-Protege Program was established in 1991 to provide incentives for major defense contractors to assist small businesses in enhancing their capabilities. The program has successfully supported thousands of small businesses, helping them to grow and contribute to the defense industrial base.

About MoveAmerica and the MPP Intermediary Effort:

MoveAmerica is a non-profit organization that brings together key participants within government, industry, and academia to develop and advance critical and emerging technology that will maintain U.S. technical dominance. The MPP Intermediary effort, powered by MoveAmerica, supports projects and agreements at the direction of the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Small Business Programs to assist small businesses seeking to enter and thrive within the U.S. Defense Industrial Base. For more information, visit www.moveamerica.org.

