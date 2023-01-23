Thomas A. Paron, MS is being recognized by the Continental Who's Who

BRIGHTON, Mich., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas A. Paron, DDS, MS is being recognized by the Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Life Member for his work as an orthodontist.

Dr Paron earned a BS with a double major in biochemistry and mathematics in 2015 from Alma College and a DDS degree from the University of Michigan, School of Dentistry in 2019. His dental education continued, earning an MS in orthodontics from the University of Detroit Mercy in 2021. Dr Paron earned his board certification in orthodontics through the American Board of Orthodontists.

Thomas Paron

Dr Paron practices orthodontics in Grand Blanc, Clarkston, and Lapeer, MI. He provides comprehensive orthodontic treatments for both adults and children. He uses both traditional metal wires and brackets as well as ceramic brackets if a more aesthetic look is desired. Dr Paron is also trained in Invisalign as well as other clear aligner methods that are available for orthodontic treatment.

Before deciding on the proper treatment options for each patient, Dr Paron must recognize various characteristics of a malocclusion or dentofacial growth abnormality, define the nature of the problem, including the etiology or cause, and design a treatment strategy based on the specific needs and desires of each patient. He communicates with his patients, giving them several options for treatment as well as the benefits and drawbacks of each, to assist the patient and their family in deciding the proper course of treatment.

Dr Paron is a member of the American Dental Association (ADA), the Michigan Dental Association (MDA), the American Association of Orthodontics (AAO), and the Michigan Association of Orthodontics (MAO-Detroit chapter).

The doctor would like to thank his wife, Dr. Kennedy Paron, as well as his parents, Nick and Julie Paron, for all their love and support.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who