Thomas Abraham for IDeA Design House Releases Episode 4 of 'The Transformer Collection'

Thomas Abraham's training as an architect in one of India's premier institutions - IIT Kharagpur - has influenced his work in art, design and architecture, perhaps best exemplified in his iconic building, the Crystal Manor which marries all the visual arts, in a blend of classicism and modernism

Episode 4 features Zigma Chair and Compact Cove

As the name rightly suggests, the Zigma chair is a one-seater that transforms into a study or work table along with storage space.

Compact Cove is a compact table that slides outward from the centre, converting into a dressing table. It has a chair that fits into the table and can be taken out only when need to be used.

The above video shows the clear transformation of these furnitures.

Media Contact:

Shreya Vinod

+91-9945512200

contact@ideadesignhouse.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028510/Thomas_Abraham_Episode_4.mp4

SOURCE IDeA Design House