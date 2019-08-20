Thomas Aquinas College to Open New England Campus

8:30 a.m.

Mass of the Holy Spirit

Our Mother of Perpetual Help Chapel

Principal Celebrant

The Most Rev. Mitchell T. Rozanski

Bishop of Springfield

10:30 a.m.

Matriculation Ceremony

Bishop Rozanski Presiding

The Auditorium

In 2017, Thomas Aquinas College received the gift of a former high school preparatory school campus in Northfield, Massachusetts, from the National Christian Foundation. In 2018, it received approval from the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education to operate a second campus there. This second campus will open on Saturday, August 24, with 60 students (30 freshmen, 30 sophomores) and will grow to between 350 and 400 students. The college will offer on the New England campus the same fully integrated, classical program as it has offered at its California campus since the school's founding in 1971, in which students read and discuss the Great Books in math, science, language, literature, philosophy, and theology under the light of the Catholic faith.

For further information, please visit the college's website

To arrange for entrance to the campus or to arrange

for interviews with President Michael F. McLean,

please email Anne Forsyth or call at 800-634-9797.

231 Main Street, Northfield, MA | 10,000 Ojai Road, Santa Paul, CA

www.thomasaquinas.edu

Contact: Anne Forsyth, Dir. of College Relations: aforsyth@thomasaquinas.edu

SOURCE Thomas Aquinas College

