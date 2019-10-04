Thomas Carter Talks About the Next GoDaddy of the Blockchain Crypto Space

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As financial technology and digital assets evolve there's always going to be things that work and things that don't. If the distributed ledger technology would fulfill its potential and reach mass adoption, then major trillion-dollar industries would be completely changed. 2019 will be a transition year on the way to a regulated market of tokenized assets. Security tokens are at the core of the rebound but what's even more revolutionary is the concept of Digital Names.

At the forefront of the smart securities revolution is Thomas Carter, a 30-year fintech innovator and CEO of DealBox, an innovative digital securities issuance and investment platform.

DealBox has gained attention lately with the creation of a feature-rich, and robust platform using a compliant token technology built on the Stellar Lumens (XLM) blockchain protocol.

DealBox gives issuers and investors a savvy approach to being first-in-line to invest in innovative new companies using smart securities issuance technologies.

We had a chance to chat with Thomas Carter, CEO of DealBox, a security token issuance and investment platform curating the security token sale for Total Network Service, who had this to say about Digital Names.

"DNS was a game-changer for the early internet and helped drive widespread adoption. DigitalNames.io is in a leading position to do the same thing for the blockchain internet and digital wallets. This is one of the most exciting investment opportunities we've ever seen," says Carter.

The recent success of Digital Names is due in large part to its applications above and beyond cryptocurrency alone. It solves a real problem for not only everyday cryptocurrency users, but anyone using a digital wallet and is simple to integrate into any blockchain-powered app.

Digital Names for cryptocurrency and digital wallets do what domain names did for the internet back in the 90s. Rather than remember a numerical IP address for a website you can simply type in www.google.com and arrive at the desired destination.

The projected growth of this nascent industry is potentially larger than the Domain Name Service Industry, which currently grosses about $6 billion a year. GoDaddy, one of the major DNS providers has a market cap today around $12 billion. This new industry and market opportunity will mint the next round of companies like this, of which Total Network Services is in position to take advantage of.

Thomas Carter , founder and CEO of DealBox, Inc ; read about Thomas: " This FinTech Veteran Is Making Cryptocurrency Startup Funding Legitimate "; connect on LinkedIn and Instagram .

