Thomas'® Celebrates National English Muffin Day With Split Decisions Contest And Launch Of Limited Edition Cinnamon Bun English Muffins

With Thomas' now easier-to-split English muffins, each half of the Nooks & Crannies goodness will serve as the ultimate blank canvas for every breakfast whim. Now through April 30, fans can head to NationalEnglishMuffinDay.com to submit their Split Decisions creations showcasing their favorite sweet, salty, or savory recipes. For a little extra culinary inspiration, fans can scan the unique Pincode found on all Limited Edition Split Decisions packaging to explore a curated Pinterest board of recipe ideas. Following the entry period, five finalists will be selected for a nationwide vote, where the finalist with the most votes will be awarded a $10,000 grand prize, which will be announced on May 17. Plus, those who cast their vote on NationalEnglishMuffinDay.com between May 10 –16 will be entered into a random drawing to win one of 25 $400 gift cards from Thomas' – enough to cover their next few grocery trips and inspire more delicious creativity!

"We're thrilled to celebrate another year of the Nooks & Crannies goodness in a such a delicious way by encouraging our fans to unleash their topping creativity," said Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas'. "With the endless possibilities that Thomas' offers, we hope this exciting Split Decisions contest will inspire English muffin lovers to stop choosing one recipe over another and embrace all of their favorite tasty toppings. We look forward to 'toasting' with our fans as they share their favorite recipes to celebrate National English Muffin Day!"

To make the National English Muffin Day celebration even sweeter, Thomas' is shaking up breakfast and beyond with the introduction of new Limited Edition Cinnamon Bun English Muffins. Made with real cinnamon, the sweet, gooey goodness of cinnamon buns pairs perfectly with the Nooks & Crannies texture to create the mashup that breakfast lovers have been waiting for. Perfect for breakfast, an afternoon snack or a sweet treat after dinner, new Thomas' Cinnamon Bun English Muffins will be available for a limited time at grocery stores nationwide starting April 12 with a suggested retail price of $4.49.

The Thomas' brand dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks & Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com .

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

