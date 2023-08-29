Thomas Ciulla, a Leading Advisor to Global Financial Services Companies, Joins Treliant as Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treliant, an essential consulting partner to the global financial industry, has named Thomas Ciulla as a Managing Director in the firm's Capital Markets Solutions practice. His appointment reflects Treliant's commitment to assisting banks and capital markets organizations in transformative initiatives to elevate their efficiency and growth.

Thomas has over 25 years of business, operations, and IT experience as a Big 4 partner serving sell-side, buy-side, and industry utility clients across global financial markets. His previous roles include Vice President at Capgemini, where he was responsible for building the firm's capital markets advisory function; Partner in PwC's capital markets advisory and digital transformation practice; and Managing Director at Deloitte, where he specialized in technology transformation, counterparty credit risk, and financial crimes.

"Thomas has a proven track record of driving rapid transformation and delivering significant savings and process efficiencies by optimizing business models and automating solutions for some of the world's largest banking and capital markets organizations," said Paul Walsh, Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets Solutions. "His expertise and collaboration with our clients will help them unlock the transformative potential of today's advanced technologies for their business."

"I think of my role as a digital enabler—first understanding and defining client needs and then identifying innovative, agile operating models to meet them," Thomas said. "Treliant's strategic focus on business transformation creates the perfect setting for me to help clients innovate."

About Treliant

Treliant is an essential consulting firm serving banks, mortgage originators and servicers, fintechs, and other companies providing financial services globally. We are led by practitioners from the industry and the regulatory community who bring deep domain knowledge to help our clients drive business change and address the most pressing compliance, regulatory, and operational challenges.

We provide data-driven, technology-enabled consulting, implementation, staffing, and managed services solutions to the regulatory compliance, risk, credit, financial crimes, and capital markets functions of our clients.

Founded in 2005, Treliant is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more visit www.treliant.com.

