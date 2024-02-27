Thomas Curran Launches "Investing Ahead Podcast" to Share Financial Wisdom

News provided by

Curran Wealth Management

27 Feb, 2024, 12:07 ET

Amazon Bestselling Author and Career Wealth Manager to Share Insights from Half a Century of Managing (and Making) Money

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Curran, founder of Curran Wealth Management, announces the launch of the "Investing Ahead Podcast," a platform dedicated to empowering listeners with financial insights and strategies for achieving long-term security. Inspired by his Amazon bestselling book, "Investing Ahead: Eight Essentials for Achieving Financial Security," Curran aims to distill over 50 years of expertise into accessible advice for a broader audience.

Continue Reading
Thomas Curran, Amazon bestselling author and career wealth manager, shares his insights and anecdotes from more than half a century of managing (and making) money. Visit InvestingAheadPodcast.com to learn more.
Thomas Curran, Amazon bestselling author and career wealth manager, shares his insights and anecdotes from more than half a century of managing (and making) money. Visit InvestingAheadPodcast.com to learn more.

Managing more than $700 million in assets, Curran has been a trailblazer in the financial industry for more than two decades. The firm's flagship investment strategy has consistently outpaced the S&P 500, cementing his reputation as a trusted and reliable investment partner for individuals and businesses seeking to preserve and grow their wealth.

"As someone who has dedicated my career to guiding clients toward their financial goals, I was looking for a way to extend that knowledge beyond our firm's walls," said Curran. "The 'Investing Ahead Podcast' allows me to share the lessons I've learned over the years with anyone seeking to build a secure financial future."

The podcast, which features both audio and HD video of Curran speaking with a variety of guests, covers a range of topics, from investment fundamentals and retirement planning, to the role of emotional intelligence when it comes to making financial decisions. With a focus on practical strategies and timeless principles, each episode equips listeners with actionable insights to navigate the complexities of personal finance.

"If spending and saving money were simply logical matters, most people would have plenty," said Curran. "Regardless of how smart or logical you are, when it comes to making decisions, emotion is the great neutralizer. I'm looking forward to exploring the different ways that can play out on the podcast."

Listeners can tune in to the "Investing Ahead Podcast" on all major podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and more. Visit investingaheadpodcast.com for additional information.

For media inquiries or interview requests with Thomas Curran, please contact Brendan Kennedy at [email protected].

About Curran Wealth Management
Curran Wealth Management, based in Albany, NY, is a leading financial advisory firm dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial objectives through personalized strategies and superior service. With a commitment to integrity and expertise, the firm provides comprehensive wealth management solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. For more information on Curran Wealth Management and its services, visit their website at www.curranllc.com.

SOURCE Curran Wealth Management

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.