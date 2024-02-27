Thomas Curran Launches "Investing Ahead Podcast" to Share Financial Wisdom

Amazon Bestselling Author and Career Wealth Manager to Share Insights from Half a Century of Managing (and Making) Money

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Curran, founder of Curran Wealth Management, announces the launch of the "Investing Ahead Podcast," a platform dedicated to empowering listeners with financial insights and strategies for achieving long-term security. Inspired by his Amazon bestselling book, "Investing Ahead: Eight Essentials for Achieving Financial Security," Curran aims to distill over 50 years of expertise into accessible advice for a broader audience.

Managing more than $700 million in assets, Curran has been a trailblazer in the financial industry for more than two decades. The firm's flagship investment strategy has consistently outpaced the S&P 500, cementing his reputation as a trusted and reliable investment partner for individuals and businesses seeking to preserve and grow their wealth.

"As someone who has dedicated my career to guiding clients toward their financial goals, I was looking for a way to extend that knowledge beyond our firm's walls," said Curran. "The 'Investing Ahead Podcast' allows me to share the lessons I've learned over the years with anyone seeking to build a secure financial future."

The podcast, which features both audio and HD video of Curran speaking with a variety of guests, covers a range of topics, from investment fundamentals and retirement planning, to the role of emotional intelligence when it comes to making financial decisions. With a focus on practical strategies and timeless principles, each episode equips listeners with actionable insights to navigate the complexities of personal finance.

"If spending and saving money were simply logical matters, most people would have plenty," said Curran. "Regardless of how smart or logical you are, when it comes to making decisions, emotion is the great neutralizer. I'm looking forward to exploring the different ways that can play out on the podcast."

Listeners can tune in to the "Investing Ahead Podcast" on all major podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and more. Visit investingaheadpodcast.com for additional information.

