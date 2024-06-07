BALTIMORE, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned musician and technology innovator Thomas Dolby is set to release his highly anticipated novel, Prevailing Wind. This gripping historical fiction will be available on June 25, 2024, marking Dolby's significant foray into the literary world.

About the Book

Thomas Dolby Announces Release of New Historical Novel "Prevailing Wind" Thomas Dolby

On the eve of WWI, the young Haskell brothers, Davey and Jacob, dream of escaping their impoverished lobsterman life in Deer Isle, Maine. Their sailing skills attract the attention of the powerful New York Yacht Club, offering them a shot at glory in the prestigious America's Cup race.

Their bond is tested as they both fall for Edith, a captivating Irish maid, and family loyalty is at stake. A near-fatal accident leaves one brother hospitalized and consumed by revenge, but a compassionate Latina nurse helps him heal. Meanwhile, millionaire yachtsmen harbor dark secrets, including a hidden concubine leading to blackmail and scandal.

As the heir to the Vanderbilt railroad fortune grapples with his future, the Haskell brothers must navigate choices between love, family, and ambition. Can they overcome the trials that threaten to tear them apart, or will the winds of change leave them stranded in the past?

About the Author

Thomas Dolby is best known for his innovative contributions to music and technology. A five-time Grammy nominee, Dolby's hit single "She Blinded Me with Science" became an iconic anthem of the 1980s. Beyond music, he has significantly impacted the tech industry, notably by creating the synthesizer used in billions of Nokia mobile phones. His memoir, The Speed of Sound, chronicles his journey through the music and tech industries and was well-received for its insightful storytelling.

Dolby has also contributed to the film industry, providing original music for productions by George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Barry Levinson and Ken Russell. He has performed with musical legends such as Stevie Wonder, David Bowie, and Roger Waters, and his technological innovations have left an indelible mark on the entertainment world.

Book Availability

Prevailing Wind will be available for purchase at local and major bookstores, including Barnes & Noble and Amazon, starting June 25, 2024. Pre-orders are currently open on Amazon.

For additional information about Thomas Dolby and his upcoming book release, visit Thomas Dolby's Official Website.

Contact:

Kay Coleto

9175206817

[email protected]

SOURCE Thomas Dolby