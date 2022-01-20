Thomas Erb Jr. Named 2022 Super Lawyers Rising Star

Rising Star candidates are nominated by peers and evaluated on 12 indicators of professional achievement. Each year, Super Lawyer Magazine selects a handful of attorneys as Rising Stars or Super Lawyers (for attorneys of all ages). Less than 2.5 percent of Ohio lawyers earn the Rising Star designation, putting Mr. Erb in the top tier of the legal profession.

Thomas Erb Jr. is the founder of Erb Legal LLC, a Medina-based family law practice. He protects the rights of families in cases that involve child custody, paternity, adoption, grandparental rights, and prenuptial agreements. His firm helps clients primarily in the Cleveland and Akron metro area.

Mr. Erb was admitted to the Ohio State Bar Association in 2012. He has been recognized with the AV Preeminent® designation, the highest peer rating from Martindale-Hubbell. Mr. Erb has received numerous other awards, which can be found on the firm's website.

Erb Legal LLC provides legal representation for divorce, child custody, civil litigation, and criminal defense. Free consultations are available.

For more information about Thomas Erb's selection as a 2022 Rising Star by Super Lawyers Magazine, contact Erb Legal LLC or call 330-738-8395.

Erb Legal LLC

330-738-8395

