Thomas Ervesun named CEO of Alphaeon Credit

"We are excited to have Thomas join Alphaeon Credit's management team and Board. Our President, Tony Seymour, and his team have built a spectacular prime lending business representing hundreds of millions of dollars financed annually." said Malik. "Thomas, with his background in lending, along with his experience creating technology platforms, will complement Tony's business well. I'm sure together they will drive the Company to even greater heights of success."

Seymour added, "I welcome Thomas to Alphaeon Credit. I've had the pleasure of getting to know Thomas in recent months and am looking forward to working together. Thomas' experience, added to our strong, growing position in prime healthcare lending, will create a dynamic combination."

Ervesun joins Alphaeon Credit from Braviant Holdings where he was the President and COO. Previously he held leadership positions at Enova International and General Mills.

"I am honored to join an incredible team and looking forward to building onto the current growth momentum at Alphaeon Credit." said Ervesun.

Alphaeon Credit, Inc., a physician-owned company, provides innovative patient financing solutions for patients pursuing elective or non-reimbursed healthcare procedures, treatments, and services. Accepted at over 4,500 locations, Alphaeon Credit has helped hundreds of thousands of people get the care they need and want nationwide. For more information, on the Company please visit www.alphaeoncredit.com.

