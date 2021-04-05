Thomas F. Morley, DO, FCCP, MACOI, FAASM is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SICKLERVILLE, N.J., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas F. Morley, DO, FCCP, MACOI, FAASM is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Pulmonologist for his exemplary contributions to the medical education field and his professional excellence at Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Department of Pulmonology.

Located in Stratford, New Jersey, Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine is committed to preparing future physicians and scientists striving to improve health in New Jersey and throughout the nation. The school has been selected as a regional COVID-19 vaccination site. Among the various specialties offered at Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, the department of pulmonology is dedicated to improving your day-to-day symptoms through customized treatment plans. The department consists of highly skilled pulmonologists who specialize and provide services in the areas of respiratory tract diseases and lung conditions, such as COPD, asthma, and bronchitis, as well as at-home sleep studies and coordinated care with the internal medicine department.

Board-Certified Pulmonologist Dr. Thomas F. Morley has led his distinguished medical career for 36 years, specializing in sleep medicine, critical care, and all pulmonary issues. He is currently serving patients within the Department of Pulmonology at Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine at the offices in Stratford and Sewell, New Jersey. In addition to his clinical role, Dr. Morley continuously shares his breadth of expertise by teaching medical students at the same institution.

In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Morley completed his undergraduate studies at Temple University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, followed by obtaining his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He went on to further his medical training by completing an internship, residency, and fellowship in internal medicine and pulmonology at Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Morley holds a special recognition certificate in critical care and is board-certified in pulmonary disease internal medicine, critical care medicine, and sleep medicine through the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine.



Remaining abreast of the latest developments in his field, Dr. Morley maintains active memberships with the American Osteopathic Association, the American Thoracic Society, and the College of Osteopathic Internists. He also serves as a Fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American College of Chest Medicine.

As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Morley has been the recipient of several awards and recognitions, including the Patients' Choice Award (2014-2018), On-Time Doctor Award (2014- 2018), and Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2014-2018).

In honor of this recognition, Dr. Morley dedicates this to his wife of 35 years, Dorothy Morley. Dr. Morley remains grateful for her enduring support. They have four children and seven grandchildren.



Dr. Morley would also like to recognize James. Giudice, D.O. Dr. Giudice was Dr. Morley's fellowship trainer. Since that time, he has been a lifelong mentor and friend.



To learn more, please visit https://newjersey.jeffersonhealth.org/physician/thomas-f-morley-do.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

