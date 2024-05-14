Thomas Frazier II, Ph.D. Appointed Chairman of Autism Speaks Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Speaks is pleased to announce the election of Thomas Frazier II, Ph.D., as the new chairman of the board, effective April 1, 2024. Dr. Frazier brings a deeply personal connection to his role, fueled by both his professional expertise and his family experience, as a parent of a child with autism.

Thomas Frazier II, Ph.D., Autism Speaks Chairman of the Board

Dr. Frazier is a renowned clinical psychologist and an esteemed autism researcher currently serving as a professor of psychology at John Carroll University and as a member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC). His work at John Carroll University focuses on developing new online measures for remotely monitoring developmental progress and complements his longstanding commitment to enhancing the lives of autistic people.

Previously, Dr. Frazier has held significant positions within the field, including chief science officer at Autism Speaks from 2017 to 2020. During his tenure, he oversaw pivotal science initiatives such as the Autism Care Network. His earlier role as director of the Center for Autism at the Cleveland Clinic further cemented his expertise and dedication to advancing autism research and care.

With over 17 years of experience in the evaluation, treatment and research of autism, Dr. Frazier has contributed extensively to the scientific community, authoring more than 130 peer-reviewed papers and delivering numerous conference presentations. His work has ranged from refining diagnostic methods and studying new interventions and supports, to understanding and improving the quality of life for people with autism and their families.

Dr. Frazier expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, saying, "I'm truly honored to step into the role of chairman at Autism Speaks. This role is very close to my heart—not just professionally but personally. As a parent and a psychologist, I've seen firsthand the challenges and triumphs within the autism community. I'm excited to bring my own experiences and passion to the table, working alongside a team that's just as dedicated to making a real difference for people with autism and their families."

The Autism Speaks Board of Directors reflects a rich variety of perspectives, including autistic people, parents, siblings, allies and experts in related issues, enhancing ability of Autism Speaks to address the diverse needs of the autism community. Similarly, Dr. Frazier's unique blend of personal and professional experience enriches the leadership of Autism Speaks, ensuring that it continues to lead with cutting-edge research and compassionate advocacy to effectively support the autism community.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to creating an inclusive world for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan. We do this through advocacy, services, supports, research and innovation, and advances in care for autistic individuals and their families. To find resources, join an event or make a donation, go to www.AutismSpeaks.org. Learn more by following @AutismSpeaks on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Autism Speaks