Thomas G. Waites's Post-Pandemic Sexual Comedy "Target" Set for Release This Spring

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas G. Waites's (The Thing, The Warriors, And Justice For All) new movie, which he Wrote, Directed, and Produced, "Target," A Post Pandemic Sexual Comedy, will release to major streaming Video On-Demand Services this Spring. Dead Talk Media LLC will distribute the film.

"Target" is a Sexual Comedy about married couple Nick and Laura Gates' sex life. Their marriage goes through an emotional whirlwind after Nick proposes to Laura that they allow other sexual partners into their relationship. But when she selects one young man to join their bed, the comical story kicks into high gear. The film stars Nick Gregory as Nick Gates, Jam Murphy as Laura Gates, Philip Stoddard as Chip, and Tony Daniels as Frankie the Razor.

Waites is famous for his acting roles in films such as The Thing (1982), The Warriors (1979), and 6:45 (2021), in addition to television shows like NYPD Blue (1996-1998), Law & Order (2000-2009), and Oz (2001-2003).

