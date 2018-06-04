Thomas Girardi named Top National Consumer Trial Attorney of the Year by IAOTP

Mr. Girardi is being recognized as "Top National Consumer Trial Attorney of the Year" for 2019, for his successful 50 years of service as a practicing trial attorney, his outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to the legal industry, and his continuous contribution to society.

Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP states that "Choosing Mr. Girardi for this award was an easy decision for our panel to make. Tom changed the legal industry forever when he went up against PG & E the famous Erin Brockovich Case. He opened the public's eyes and exposed big businesses that harm and cause serious damages to the "little guys." Tom's bravery to go up against these giants and risk everything makes him a Legendary Consumer Trial Attorney for all time."

Thomas Vincent Girardi has certainly proven himself as an accomplished professional and expert litigator who has become a household name. From being the trial lawyer on the famous Erin Brockovich case to his solid victories against Vioxx, Merck and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mr. Girardi is regarded by his peers as one of the nation's top trial lawyers of all time. He has obtained more than 30 verdicts of $1 million or more and has handled more than 100 settlements of $1 million or more. He has tried more than 100 jury cases, winning the first California medical malpractice verdict of $1 million or more, back in the 1970s and he has had a few billion dollar settlements under his belt. His areas of practice include Wrongful Death, Commercial Litigation, Products Liability, Bad Faith Insurance and Toxic Torts.

