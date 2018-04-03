Thomas Girardi Selected as Business Innovator of the Year for 2018 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only 10 Business Leaders are chosen for Business Innovator of the Year and only 1 person is chosen for the Lawyer of the Decade distinction.

Mr. Girardi is being recognized as Business Innovator of the Year for 2018, because he inspires professionals on every level and professionals in all industries. He is also being recognized for his numerous accomplishments, accolades, for his 50 years of service as a practicing attorney Partner & Co-Founder of Girardi & Keese, his leadership abilities, and for his endless generosity to society.

Thomas Vincent Girardi has certainly proven himself as an accomplished professional and expert litigator who has become a household name. From being the trial lawyer on the famous Erin Brockovich case to his solid victories against Vioxx, Merck and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mr. Girardi is regarded by his peers as one of the nation's top trial lawyers of all time. He has obtained more than 30 verdicts of $1 million or more and has handled more than 100 settlements of $1 million or more. He has tried more than 100 jury cases, winning the first California medical malpractice verdict of $1 million or more, back in the 1970s and he has had a few billion dollar settlements under his belt. His areas of practice include Wrongful Death, Commercial Litigation, Products Liability, Bad Faith Insurance and Toxic Torts.

Mr. Girardi attended Loyola Law School and graduated in 1964. He then enrolled in a master's program at NYU receiving his LLM in 1965. In addition to running the firm, he has also been an Associate Professor at Loyola Law School from 1976 to the Present and was recipient of the "Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1997 and in 2005 named "Champion of Justice" from the law school.

Throughout his illustrious career, Thomas Vincent Girardi has been active in his community, received numerous awards, accolades and recognized worldwide for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the legal profession

The International Association of Top Professionals just completed Mr. Girardi's film documentary which will be aired to over 400 media outlets and can be viewed here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MckYFQ0l6x8&t=57s

For more information please visit: http://www.thomasvgirardi.com

Watch his video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MA-kbMkPSw

Contact: Stephanie Cirami, 212-634-4427

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomas-girardi-selected-as-business-innovator-of-the-year-for-2018-by-the-international-association-of-top-professionals-iaotp-300623033.html

SOURCE International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)