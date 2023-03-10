THOMAS GLOBAL MEDIA Announces Jess & JoJo Siwa's XOMG POP! Debut Album Release

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jess and JoJo Siwa's all-girl pop group XOMG POP! is set to release their debut album, "Party Like a Popstar," on March 10, 2023. The album includes 10 new songs with 2 written & produced by Grammy Award Winner, Megan Trainor.

XOMG POP! GROUP PHOTO (L to R Dallas Skye, Bella Cianni Llerena, Brooklynn Pitts, Kinley Cunningham, Tinie T, and Leigha Sanderson) PARTY LIKE A POPSTAR album cover

XOMG POP! is an all-girl pop group that consists of 6 members. The group was created on the NBC / Peacock reality TV show, "Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution." XOMG POP! has already gained traction along with their debut song, "Candy Hearts," reaching the top 20 on the iTunes Charts, with recent TikTok's reaching as high as 120 million views. The group has a live-action film and animated shorts in development, a themed Royal Caribbean Cruise sailing in November 2023, and hundreds of licensed XOMG POP! products hitting retail stores nationwide this Fall. The group recently served as the opening act for the first-ever Children's & Family Emmy Awards, hosted by JoJo Siwa. The group recently made their first public appearance at the mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota attracting over 3000 fans from across the USA!

