THOMAS GLOBAL MEDIA Announces Jess & JoJo Siwa's XOMG POP! Free Release Concert and Meet and Greet at Mall of America

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media influencer, JoJo Siwa, and her mother, entrepreneur, and business partner, Jessalynn Siwa, announced today an exclusive XOMG POP! Album Release Concert and Meet & Greet. The free debut concert will take place this Saturday, February 18th, at Mall of America's Huntington Bank Rotunda from 1p.m.-3p.m. CST. The all-girl group was created on the NBC / Peacock reality TV show "Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution." The event also celebrates the release of the group's first ever album "Party Like a Popstar!"

XOMG POP! (L to R Dallas Skye, Bella Cianni Llerena, Brooklynn Pitts, Kinley Cunningham, Tinie T, and Leigha Sanderson) XOMG POP! Debut Album Cover "Party Like A Popstar"

"I am so excited for XOMG POP! to have their first concert at Mall of America just like I did! The girls and I have been working so hard on their new music and I can't wait for the world to fall in love with them," said JoJo Siwa.

XOMP POP! has already gained traction along with their debut song, "Candy Hearts," reaching top 20 on the iTunes Charts, with recent TikTok's reaching as high as 120 million views. The group has a live action film and animated shorts in development, a themed Royal Caribbean Cruise sailing November 2023, and hundreds of licensed XOMG POP! products hitting retail stores nationwide this Fall. The group recently served as the opening act for the first ever Children's & Family Emmy Awards, hosted by JoJo Siwa.

The XOMG POP! group comprises six members: Dallas Skye Gatson, Kinley Cunningham, Leigha Rose Sanderson, Brooklyn Pitts, Bella Cianni Llerena, and Tamara "Tinie T" Andreasyan. The group is built around inclusivity, female empowerment, and positivity.

Media Contact:

John Thomas

440-334-9287

[email protected]

SOURCE Thomas Global Media