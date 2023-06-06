THOMAS GLOBAL MEDIA Announces the Second Wave of Licensing Deals for JESS and JOJO SIWA'S XOMG POP! Including Publishing, Computers, Swimwear, Hair Accessories, Food & Beverage, Live Action Film, and Animation Shorts

A Series of XOMG POP! Consumer Products Will Begin Rolling Out in July 2023 at Wal-Mart, Target and Other Major Retailers Across the USA. The List of Newly Announced Licensing Partners Include: SCHOLASTIC, INSIGHT EDITIONS, CONAIR, BENTEX, TANOSHI, VERGE, PURE IMAGINATION STUDIOS and Many Others.

ATLANTA, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media influencer JoJo Siwa, and her mother, entrepreneur and business partner, Jessalynn Siwa, are excited to announce a series of new licensing deals and consumer product partnerships for their all-girl group, XOMG POP!, brokered in conjunction with Thomas Global Media.

XOMG POP! XOMG POP! (Left to Right Dallas, Bella, Brooklynn, Kinley, Tinie T)

XOMG POP! debuted less than 2 years ago on the NBC / Peacock reality TV show, "Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution." Just a few months after their national TV debut, XOMG POP! took the stage with JoJo Siwa as part of her international arena tour, appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "America's Got Talent." Shortly after XOMG POP's national television exposure their social media following began to skyrocket with over 3 billion social media views, 12.5 YouTube Subscribers, and over 50 million likes on TikTok in just a little more than a year.

"We are so excited to announce more merchandise is coming out for XOMG POP! We have signed publishing deals with Scholastic and Insight Editions. We are thrilled to be working with these wonderful companies and can't wait for everyone to see our new XOMG POP! books Spring 2024!" said Jess and JoJo Siwa in a joint statement.

Several product categories will be released at retail this year with more following in 2024:

Accessories from Verge (full range) & Accutime Watch Corporation (watches)

Apparel from Isaac Morris Limited (full range), Bioworld (full range), Brisco (T-Shirts) and Komar (sleepwear)

Arts and crafts DIY Sets from Fashion Angels

Beauty and bath from Scent Theory Products

Bedding and home goods from Jay Franco & Sons

& Sons Costumes from Rubies

Computers by Tanoshi Computers For Kids

Electronics and wheels with Sakar & KidDesigns

Film, television, and streaming with Pure Imagination Studios (animation & live action)

Food & Beverage with Jade City Foods (full range)

Games & Puzzles Ceaco (puzzles)

Hair Accessories by Conair (full range)

Publishing with Scholastic & Insight Editions

Party Goods with H.E.R.

Swimwear from Bentex

Toys from Moose Toys

Travel Accessories & luggage by MiWorld (Full range)

XOMG POP's first album "Party Like A Pop Star" was released in March 2023 and skyrocketed to #1 on the iTunes charts with over 3 Million Streams in the first few weeks of release. XOMG POP! animated shorts will debut late Fall 2023 followed by a live action full length feature film in 2024. Setting sail in November 2023, fans will have the opportunity to join the group on a Royal Caribbean's XOMG POP!-themed cruise and will experience exclusive XOMG POP!-themed events, activities, a private concert and a visit to Royal Caribbean's CocoCay Island.

MEDIA CONTACT: John E Thomas 404-478-9001 ext. 201, email [email protected]

SOURCE Thomas Global Media