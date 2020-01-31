Thomas Grimm Appointed to Marathon Bank Board of Directors

WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Bank, a full-service retail and commercial bank headquartered in Wausau, WI, announced today the appointment of Thomas Grimm to its Board of Directors.

Grimm – a former accountant with Clifton Larson Allen LLP (formally Schenck SC) –specialized in providing accounting services to business clients and individuals throughout Central Wisconsin for over 30 years. He retired in December 2019. He remains a Certified Public Accountant and is active in several organizations in Wausau. These include the Woodson YMCA of Marathon County and the Entrepreneurial Education Center (former the Wausau Business Incubator).

"We welcome Tom to the Board, and we are excited to have someone with his experience and knowledge of local businesses throughout the Wausau marketplace." His accounting expertise will be invaluable to our various committees and to the Board, as the bank grows and continues to expand its commercial banking customer base," said Nicholas Zillges, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Grimm added "It is my privilege to join the Board of Marathon Bank. Marathon is the oldest bank in Marathon County, and its original community bank. I look forward to help further build its legacy for many years to come."

About Marathon Bank:

Marathon Bank believes that trust between company and consumer is the key to finding a solution. In 1902, Marathon Bank was established to fulfill this idea, providing customers with the financial solutions they need, and today stands proudly as the oldest bank in Marathon county. The bank strives to serve financial needs, provide one-on-one service and meet changing customer needs with unique products and services. Marathon Bank offers traditional deposit services such as checking, savings, money, market, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts as well as other financial solutions including residential, commercial and construction loans, mortgages, home equity loans, and small business loans. To learn more about Marathon Bank and discover its connection to the growing community, visit marathonbank.com.

