Thomas Harrison Joins MediaJel as Chairman of the Board

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaJel ™, a leading provider of advertising and marketing solutions for the cannabis industry, today announced that Thomas Harrison, Senior Operating Partner at Merida Capital Partners , has joined the company's board of directors to serve as Chairman.

Thomas Harrison, Chairman Emeritus of Diversified Agency Services (DAS), a division of the Omnicom Group, joins MediaJel as Chairman of the Board

Harrison was Chairman Emeritus of Diversified Agency Services (DAS), a division of the Omnicom Group. Under his 17-year tenure, DAS became the world's largest holding company of innovative, entrepreneur-led marketing services companies, including national advertising agencies, specialist PR companies, crisis management, branding/design, sales promotion/CRM, talent procurement, and highly strategic, clinically-focused companies competing in the healthcare and wellness industry sectors.

"We cannot imagine a more well-suited Chairman of the Board for MediaJel as we grow our company and build out our suite of services to better serve our clients," said Jake Litke, CEO of MediaJel. "Tom brings strategic insight, entrepreneurial passion and unparalleled success, in both business and science, that will be invaluable to our company."

With an advanced degree in cellular and molecular biology, Harrison began his business career at Pfizer Laboratories as a professional sales representative. He transitioned into the business world as founder and CEO of an innovative and strategically focused group of healthcare advertising and communications companies which were ultimately acquired by Omnicom Group Inc. Harrison is the author of INSTINCT: Tapping Your Entrepreneurial DNA to Achieve Your Business Goals .

"I am thrilled to be joining such a diverse and well-accomplished team and to help Jake Litke (CEO) and Aaron Silverman (President) accelerate MediaJel's growth trajectory," said Harrison. "It is an exciting time for the emerging cannabis and hemp markets as brands increasingly recognize the need for highly strategic, purposeful and laser-focused communications messages. It is also a time of challenges for the industry as complex and diverse federal and local laws continue to evolve directly impacting, in almost real time, how a marketing campaign can be successfully implemented. MediaJel continues to simplify communications in an otherwise complex marketspace."

About MediaJel

Founded in 2017, MediaJel provides advertising and marketing solutions for the cannabis industry built with proprietary technology and driven by data. Our team has vast experience from the food and beverage and consumer packaged goods industries matched with deep heritage in cannabis, hemp and ancillary space. MediaJel activates comprehensive strategies fueled by a keen understanding of our clients' unique audiences. By utilizing proprietary technology and multiple data sets, we help brands build valued personal relationships with their target consumers during their consideration and purchase journey. MediaJel creates more than just trust and brand loyalty, we build communities one advocate at a time. For more information, visit www.MediaJel.com or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

About Merida Capital Partners

Merida Capital Partners is a private equity firm targeting fundamental growth drivers which accelerate the rapid development of the cannabis and hemp industries. The firm's motto, Responsible Investing in the Cannabis Ecosystem, highlights its focus on cultivation technologies, products and services associated with the evolution of cannabis and hemp as agricultural products, plant-based medicines, constituents in pharmaceutical formulations and recreational consumer products. For more information, please visit www.meridacap.com or follow us on Twitter .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Price

VP of Communications

216194@email4pr.com

609-638-2558

SOURCE MediaJel

Related Links

http://www.MediaJel.com

