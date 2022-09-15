Thomas Ho Company Ltd and CURevl announce Strategic Partnership

Best in Class Analytics + Innovative Student Lending Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Ho Company Ltd (THC) and CURevl have partnered to provide best in class analytics and innovative student loan solutions for financial institutions.

CURevl has an outstanding team dedicated to managing all aspects of student lending for their clients and providing cost effective options for borrowers," says Larry Meding, Head of Sales at Thomas Ho Company, Ltd. "We're excited to support CURevl and their clients in any way we can."

"Thomas Ho Company Ltd.'s cloud-based analytics platform empowers financial institutions with the tools needed to proactively manage their balance sheet and thoroughly evaluate potential transactions," says Lance Teinert, CEO at CURevl. "We're confident that clients on both sides will benefit from this partnership."

The benefits of this new partnership include.

CURevl and its clients will have access to THC's ALM and Capital Markets Functionality

THC's financial institution clients will be introduced to CURevl's student lending services

All clients will have access to Loan Central, THC's analytics-driven loan trading platform where they can buy and sell loans if needed

About Thomas Ho Company Ltd.: THC operates a cloud-based analytics platform seamlessly connecting ALM to Capital Markets decisions so users can fully evaluate potential transactions in the context of their balance sheet and P&L.

About CURevl: CURevl manages all aspects of student lending for their clients and is known for creating innovative solutions and long-lasting relationships.

Lawrence Meding

Thomas Ho Company Ltd

901-552-6727

[email protected]

SOURCE Thomas Ho Company Ltd