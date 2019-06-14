Thomas Homan: The Right Man for the Right Job at the Right Time, Says FAIR

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in response to President Trump's surprise announcement that former acting ICE director and current Fox News contributor Thomas Homan is coming to the White House as a 'border czar':

"Thomas Homan is exactly the right pick to serve as the nation's 'border czar,' at a time when the country faces an unprecedented illegal migration crisis.

"Homan brings a unique set of skills and experience to oversee the task of restoring order and the rule of law at the border. He is a career law enforcement officer, who has dedicated his professional life to carrying out laws fairly and in the interest of the nation he has sworn to protect. He performed with distinction during his 30 years in immigration enforcement and demonstrated his commitment to the American people by coming out of retirement to serve as Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, early in the Trump administration.

"Once again, he has agreed to delay his retirement and take up the critical challenge of addressing a national crisis. Homan requires no on-the-job training, and will be prepared to ensure the implementation of lawful and effective policies to end the massive abuses of our humanitarian policies and establish control over America's borders."

Contact: Matthew Tragesser, 202-328-7004

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 2 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

Matthew Tragesser

Communications Specialist

Federation for American Immigration Reform

25 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Suite 330

Washington, DC 20001

(202) 328-7004 | FAIRus.org

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

Related Links

http://www.fairus.org

