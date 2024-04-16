Thomas J. Henry Celebrates First Class with a $5 million Birthday Bash featuring performances by Jack Harlow and Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki performed his new song dropping next week and Harlow wowed the crowd with his charisma and hits including Lovin' On Me, Glamorous, What's Poppin as well as sharing that his middle name is also… Thomas. Six of Thomas' private supercar collection including Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis were on display at the entrance to the party along with cirque-du-soleil style performers and exotic floral displays. Guests dined on sushi from hotspot J-Prime and specialty cocktails for the party including the Class Action and Closing Argument.

The party ended in the early hours of the morning in true St. Tropez style with a jeroboam sized bottle of Ace of Spades Champagne being used to spray the well-wishers.

Thomas J. Henry is one of the country's most well-known personal injury attorneys, and it's more than just for his cases and billion dollars in judgments delivered for his Clients. With over 35 years' experience, and five offices across Texas, he knows how to win multi-million-dollar suits, verdicts, and settlements. As a personal injury expert, he has helped countless victims of trucking and auto accidents, hit-and-run cases, on the job accidents, and medical malpractice claims across the country – Collecting over one billion dollars for Clients in just the past four years.

As a philanthropist, Henry sponsors arts and music events, and has supported international relief efforts. He has also donated money to countless universities and schools across Texas to help upgrade their technology in classrooms and support athletes. He has also helped feed the poor, having donated thousands of turkeys to small town families in southern Texas during Thanksgiving, year in, year out.

As a Texan business icon, his work still isn't done yet. "I am proud and honored to serve so many people and families all over Texas for nearly 35 years," he says. "Dedication to serving others has been my passion."

Thomas J. Henry is the founder and owner of Thomas J. Henry Law, one of the nation's leading personal injury firms. For nearly 30 years, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others.

Thomas J. Henry Law is the largest personal injury plaintiff's firm in Texas with a team of more than 200 attorneys representing clients from offices in San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, and Houston, Texas.

Thomas J. Henry and his law firm are regularly recognized for their success in the legal industry as well as for Thomas J. Henry's contributions to local and global communities.

In 2021, Thomas J. Henry Law was named "Law Firm of the Year" by the American Institute of Legal Professionals. In 2020, the firm was named one of the Best Places to Work by Glassdoor for the second consecutive year. It was the only law firm to secure the accolade. Firm founder Thomas J. Henry was named one of SA Scene Magazine's Best San Antonio Lawyers. Thomas J. Henry was also recognized in Texas Lawyer's (an ALM Company) Southwest Top Verdicts and Settlements of 2020 for securing the #1 Gross Negligence Verdict and secured one of the Top 10 Verdicts in Texas and Top 50 Verdicts in the U.S. as recognized by TopVerdict.com.

Thomas J. Henry has been named a lifetime member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a Top 100 Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers, and a lifetime charter member of Rue Ratings' Best Attorneys of America. He is an active philanthropist supporting a number of causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.

