Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys Ramps Up Recruitment, Enters Massive Hiring Phase

SAN ANTONIO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Plaintiffs' firm Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys has entered a massive hiring phase and plans to add hundreds of litigation attorneys and support staff to the firm's rapidly growing offices in Texas.

The hiring announcement comes ahead of major expansions in the firm's San Antonio and Austin, Texas offices.

Open positions include several key attorney roles, including additions to the firms' rapidly growing Major Trials Division, as well as a number of support positions including Paralegal, Case Manager, Human Resources, Receptionist, and IT personnel.

The firm is offering several hiring incentives, including a six-figure retention bonus for experienced litigators and relocation allowance.

The firm also boasts one of the best benefits packages in the legal industry which includes a premier 401(k) retirement package with immediate vesting and 100 percent employer match up to 4 percent, generous vacation and all-purpose leave, health, dental, and vision insurance, a $50,000 Term Life/Accidental Death and Personal Loss package (at no costs to employees), continuing education opportunities, quarterly employee recognition programs, and an extensive wellness program.

Interested applicants should visit careers.thomasjhenrylaw.com to browse open positions and apply.

Firm Recently Launched Highest Paid Summer Associate Program

Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys also recently launched the nation's highest paying summer associate program - with a $4,000 weekly salary and impressive benefits including relocation reimbursement, paid executive housing and rental vehicle. The eight-week summer program provides aspiring trial attorneys the opportunity to work closely with nationally recognized litigators on some of the most complex personal injury cases in the country. They will join their assigned senior attorney mentor in depositions, mediations and actual trial proceedings. The Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys Summer Associate Program will teach the nation's top law students how to be successful litigators

About Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys

Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys is one of the largest trial firms in the country. Employing over 150 attorneys across nine offices in Texas, the firm has been recognized by Fortune, Forbes, Bloomberg Business and Newsweek for record-breaking verdicts around the country. Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys was the only law firm to make Glassdoor's 2019 "Best Places to Work" list, which is based on employee feedback. In 2017 the firm achieved one of the 10 largest verdicts recorded in Texas for the year (awarded in 2017 to Thomas J. Henry by Texas Lawyer, an ALM company). The same year, the firm was recognized as achieving the #1 Texas Car Accident, Bus Accident and Negligent Supervision Verdicts (awarded in 2017 to Thomas J. Henry by TopVerdict.com).

Founder Thomas J. Henry was named one of the "Best Personal Injury Attorneys" in the country by Newsweek in 2018. In 2016, Forbes declared Henry a "Texas Leader in Law," noting his ability to secure large financial awards, his positive reputation among professional peers, and his dedication to philanthropy at the local, national, and global levels. Henry is a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum – the latter of which is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States with less than one percent of U.S. lawyers listed as members. Henry has also been declared a Lifetime Charter member of Rue Ratings' "Best Attorneys in America."

