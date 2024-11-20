Thomas J. Henry Expands Annual Turkey Giveaway with 'Feast of Texas,' Partnering with Texas Food Banks to Impact Families Across One-Third of Texas Counties

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful new initiative, nationally recognized trial attorney and philanthropist Thomas J. Henry is amplifying his annual Turkey Giveaway to create a broader impact across Texas. This year marks the first annual Feast of Texas, a newly expanded effort in partnership with food banks statewide to provide meals for families across Texas. With Thomas J. Henry's remarkable commitment, the Feast of Texas will ensure over 3.5 million meals are provided to underserved families and individuals.

From cities to rural communities, the Feast of Texas brings together the full force of Thomas J. Henry Law and Texas food banks to address hunger on a transformative scale. This holiday season, families across Texas will benefit from this statewide distribution of meals, a gift that reflects Thomas J. Henry's ongoing dedication to giving back to the communities his firm serves.

"The holidays are a time for family and gratitude, but we know that for too many Texans, the season can be one of hardship. Our expanded initiative, Feast of Texas, aims to bring some relief and a sense of unity to families in need," said Thomas J. Henry. "This isn't just about giving meals. It's about making sure every Texan, no matter where they live, feels supported and cared for this holiday season."

The Feast of Texas will offer nutritious food options through partnerships with trusted food banks across

Texas, focusing on reaching the state's most vulnerable communities. Food banks include the Central Texas Food Bank, the Coastal Bend Food Bank, the North Texas Food Bank, the San Antonio Food Bank, and the Houston Food Bank. With this ambitious expansion, Thomas J. Henry Law looks to set a new standard for holiday giving that not only celebrates the spirit of the season but also builds stronger, more resilient Texas communities.

This effort marks the latest chapter in Thomas J. Henry's commitment to supporting Texas families and communities. With this initiative, Thomas J. Henry Law continues to redefine Statements from Texas Food Banks on the Impact of Thomas J. Henry's Support

Unprecedented Scale: The Thomas J. Henry Feast of Texas Will Help Feed Texans in Need Across 92 Counties

The Thomas J. Henry Feast of Texas is aimed at feeding more underserved Texans than ever before. Spanning 92 Texas counties, this effort will provide essential meals to individuals and families facing food insecurity, ensuring support reaches communities that need it most.

Through the Feast of Texas, Thomas J. Henry is able to uplift lives in the following counties:

Food Bank City Counties Served Central Texas Food Bank Austin Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell,

Coryell, Falls, Fayette, Freestone,

Gillespie, Hays, Lampasas, Lee, Limestone,

Llano, McLennan, Milam, Mills, San Saba,

Travis, Williamson Coastal Bend Food Bank Corpus Christi Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells,

Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen,

Nueces, San Patricio North Texas Food Bank Dallas Collin, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Fannin,

Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar,

Navarro, Rockwall San Antonio Food Bank San Antonio Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Coke, Comal,

Concho, Crockett, Edwards, Frio,

Guadalupe, Irion, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr,

Kimble, La Salle, Mason,

McCulloch, Medina, Menard, Reagan, Real,

Schleicher, Sterling, Sutton, Tom Green,

Uvalde, Wilson, Zavala Houston Food Bank Houston Austin, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson,

Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston,

Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Madison,

Montgomery, Robertson, San Jacinto,

Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington

