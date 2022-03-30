Thomas J. Kent Jr. Chairman and CEO of Kent Global LLC and moved into the arts and commodities business.

NEW YORK , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Global LLC, a New York based independent investment banking firm, moved into buying and selling fine antique artwork and trading commodities such as oil, steam coal, rice and sugar.

"We have an extremely vibrant network of people that would like to buy everything from old masters to commodities and contemporary artworks," says the Chairman Thomas J. Kent Jr. We will work with top clientele and prestigious art galleries to supply our buyers with exclusive works of art and unique collections.