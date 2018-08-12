Thomas J. Moran, Chairman Emeritus, Mutual of America, Passes Away at Age 65

Tom had an extraordinary 43-year career at Mutual of America. He was instrumental in the Company's conversion into a mutual life insurance company and its growth to a retirement savings company with over $20 billion in assets. One of his first challenges after becoming President of the Company was his very successful oversight of the purchase and renovation of Mutual of America's headquarters building at 320 Park Avenue in New York City. This decision by the Company's Board of Directors affirmed the Company's prominent role in the financial services industry and the confidence the Board had in Tom's ability to lead the Company into the future.

"Tom's engaging personality and personal imprint contributed greatly to Mutual of America's success for more than 40 years," said John R. Greed, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Key to that success is the caring corporate culture that he built, which focuses on truly making a difference in the lives of our customers and our employees and in the communities in which they live and work."

In addition to his remarkable business accomplishments, one of Tom's most passionate endeavors was the integral role he played as the Chairman of Concern Worldwide U.S., an organization founded by Father Aengus Finucane in 1968 in response to the famine in Biafra. Tom's passion for Concern and those they serve inspired him to travel to the very poorest of countries, including Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia, Rwanda and the Sudan, among others, to witness firsthand the lifesaving work of Concern and to show his support of Concern's staff. There can be no doubt that Tom's personal involvement with Concern resulted in lifesaving changes for thousands of people living in the poorest countries throughout the world.

"Tom touched the lives of so many individuals worldwide, and he was particularly loved by his Mutual of America family," said Mr. Greed. "Those of us who were fortunate and blessed to have known and worked closely with him will fondly remember his wisdom, integrity, compassion, caring nature, great sense of humor, limitless energy and a passion for life that had a contagious effect on everyone he met. He serves as an inspiration for all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. And while we mourn his passing, we are grateful for Tom's immeasurable contributions to Mutual of America, and the Company will continue to thrive precisely because of the culture and foundation that he built over so many years of his life."

