ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Jefferson University announced a comprehensive plan to expand its academic programs into the Lehigh Valley region, reinforcing Jefferson's commitment to strengthening the regional healthcare workforce and supporting long-term economic growth.

Thomas Jefferson University Announces Major Academic Expansion to Lehigh Valley

Beginning in Fall 2026, Jefferson College of Nursing will broaden its footprint by offering onsite nursing education at the Lehigh Valley Health Network Center for Healthcare Education in Center Valley, Pennsylvania. A full-time DNP–Nurse Anesthesia program will be offered at this location, along with a suite of online graduate programs — including a Master of Science in Nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Adult Gerontology-Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, Family Nurse Practitioner and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. Additional programs include a PhD in Nursing, an RN-to-BSN program, advanced certificates, and more — all pending accreditation.*

"We are thrilled to expand our University's world-class academic experience to the Lehigh Valley," said Susan C. Aldridge, PhD, President of Thomas Jefferson University. "By investing in innovative pathways, comprehensive clinical training and strong regional partnerships, we are building a sustainable pipeline to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals."

Additionally, in Fall 2026, the University will launch an online Associate of Science program in Paramedicine. The program will award up to 30 academic credits for prior paramedic certification and training, creating an accelerated pathway for paramedics to earn a college degree and advance their careers. Graduates will also receive direct admission into any of the College of Health Professions' online bachelor's degree programs, with all associate degree credits applied toward degree completion. Among them is the Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy, which creates a pipeline to address the critical need for respiratory therapists in the Lehigh Valley area.

In late summer, Jefferson will open a satellite respiratory therapy laboratory at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where students can complete lab work and hands-on clinical training at Jefferson Health–Lehigh Valley Region hospitals while completing didactic courses online. To create additional pathways for career advancement, respiratory therapy students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher will receive waived admission into the MS in Cardiovascular Perfusion or MS in Physician Assistant Studies programs in Jefferson's College of Health Professions.

During the 2025–2026 academic year, eight physician assistant students and more than 80 Sidney Kimmel Medical College students are completing clinical rotations at Jefferson Health–Lehigh Valley Region hospitals, with participation expected to more than double in 2026–2027.

"Our expansion into the Lehigh Valley reflects Jefferson's continued commitment to improve lives by providing high-quality education and training, while also establishing innovative solutions to address vital healthcare needs, improve workforce development and drive economic revitalization in the communities that we serve," said Joseph G. Cacchione, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Jefferson.

In collaboration with local partners, Jefferson is creating a residential community in Allentown for students from all its Lehigh Valley-based programs, enhancing interprofessional education while contributing to the downtown's economic and cultural momentum.

Collectively, Jefferson's extensive expansion into the Lehigh Valley reflects a commitment to academic excellence, workforce development and community partnership and underscores the organization's long-term investment in education and healthcare delivery now and in the future.

*For DNP-Nurse Anesthesia: Pending Middle States Commission on Higher Education and Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs approval. For BSN, MSN, DNP, PhD (except DNP-Nurse Anesthesia): Pending Middle States Commission on Higher Education and Pennsylvania Board of Nursing approval. For financial aid references for all programs: Pending approval from the Pa. Department of Education.

About Jefferson

Jefferson is reimagining healthcare and higher education to create unparalleled value throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. More than 65,000 people strong, Jefferson is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow's professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical and applied research. Thomas Jefferson University, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Jefferson College of Nursing and the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering & Commerce, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 10 colleges and three schools offering 200+ undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,300 students. Jefferson Health, nationally ranked as one of the top 15 not-for-profit health care systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley areas, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 33 hospital campuses and more than 700 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Jefferson Health Plans, through Health Partners Plans, Inc., is a not-for-profit managed health care organization offering a broad range of health coverage options to more than 370,000 members for more than 40 years.

SOURCE Thomas Jefferson University