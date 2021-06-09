Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals and Mentice to establish a Simulation Center of Excellence for Interventional Radiology

CHICAGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals and Mentice (STO: MNTC) have formed a strategic collaboration to establish a Simulation Center of Excellence uniting Jefferson's world-class interventional radiology team with Mentice's virtual patient technology aiming to elevate clinical training and to introduce advanced Virtual Reality simulation solutions for physicians in clinical practice.

"We are excited to combine the unique abilities of our two organizations to support Jefferson's mission of reimagining health, education and discovery to create unparalleled value," said Dr. Vijay M. Rao, MD, FACR, David C Levin Professor and Chair Department of Radiology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals. "Our collaboration agreement will define Jefferson's key performance indicators for interventional radiology training and leverage state-of-the-art endovascular simulation technologies by Mentice to help us measure proficiency outcomes," continued Dr. Rao.

"Ultimately, our goal is to utilize Mentice endovascular simulation as a resource for interventional radiology training and to explore the potential impact of endovascular simulation on improving daily clinical practice," said Dr. Ronald Winokur, Associate Professor at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals. "We will achieve that by utilizing simulation in our residency and fellowship programs and extending the use of simulation to optimize operational, clinical, and safety processes." The collaboration between Jefferson and Mentice is a multi-year agreement where both organizations contribute their respective knowledge and expertise to help promote improved patient outcomes and clinical performance.

"We are excited to be partnering with a world-class organization like Jefferson taking interventional radiology training to the next level of clinical performance and ultimately finding ways to drive operational efficiency and help improve patient outcomes," said Göran Malmberg, CEO at Mentice. "By using Mentice technology, clinicians at Jefferson will now have the ability to explore new interventional techniques and learn new procedures in a radiation-free environment away from actual patients," continued Mr. Malmberg.



Recently, Mentice launched its seventh-generation endovascular simulation platform aligning its mission to improve endovascular operational efficiency and patient outcomes by introducing innovative solutions that eliminate proficiency barriers. In addition, this latest technology is designed to become the launchpad for future software advancements in strategic areas of precision medicine and robotics.

About Jefferson Health

Jefferson Health, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, is reimagining health care in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey. Jefferson's dedicated team of doctors, nurses, health professionals and staff provides a range of primary to highly-specialized care through 14 hospitals (seven are Magnet®-designated by the ANCC for nursing excellence), more than 40 outpatient and urgent care locations, the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Magee Rehabilitation and the JeffConnect® telemedicine program. For 2020-2021, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals is ranked among the nation's best hospitals in nine specialities by U.S. News & World Report. Jefferson Health's mission is to improve the lives of patients in the communities it is privileged to serve through safe, effective, equitable, compassionate care.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice

E-post: [email protected]

US Mobile. +1 (312) 860 5610

Sweden Mobile +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab/r/thomas-jefferson-university-hospitals-and-mentice-to-establish-a-simulation-center-of-excellence-for,c3364185

SOURCE Mentice AB