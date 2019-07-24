Thomas Jefferson University Launches President's Global Strategy Council

PHILADELPHIA, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Jefferson University today announced the creation of its President's Global Strategy Council, intended to advise and guide its drive for transformation in worldwide innovation, education, philanthropy and healthcare.

"By establishing the President's Global Strategy Council, we will advance on a global scale each of Jefferson's four pillars — Academic, Clinical, Innovation and Philanthropy — that make up the core of Jefferson's strategy of transformation," said Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA, President of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health. "The Council will play a vital role in helping us continue to reimagine health, education and discovery to create unparalleled value and improve lives."

The Council will be composed of a group of international leaders drawn from higher education, healthcare, research, business and creative professions.

Global business executive Terrence Hahn has been appointed to lead the Council.

"Terrence's extensive international experience brings a unique perspective on thinking beyond tradition to look at opportunities for transformation," Dr. Klasko said. "He is an expert in designing strategies and building operating systems that drive growth and innovation, and we are thrilled that he will be lending us his knowledge as an adviser."

An innovator in software, services, new materials and business models, Hahn has led teams in Asia, Europe, and the Americas while serving in senior leadership roles at Axalta Coating Systems, Honeywell International, and Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. In his 30-year career, Hahn has consistently delivered double-digit annual income growth and profitability across eight industry verticals.

In the past year, Hahn has been collaborating with Jefferson's leadership team to create a strategic framework and operating system to support the organization's 'One Jefferson' approach. Hahn's work with Jefferson supplements his longstanding support of non-profits focused on education, women's health, and STEM.

"I have been impressed with the leadership and customer centricity at Jefferson," Hahn said. "The passion and potential of the organization represent a foundation to further expand Jefferson globally, which all leads to further improved higher education and healthcare in the Delaware Valley."

Hahn earned bachelor's and master's degrees in materials science and engineering from Lehigh University, and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Jefferson

Jefferson, located in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey, is reimagining health care and education to create unparalleled value. Jefferson is 30,000 people strong, dedicated to providing the highest-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients, preparing tomorrow's professional leaders for 21st century careers, and discovering new treatments to define the future of care. Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University), home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 10 colleges and three schools offering 160 undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,400 students. Jefferson Health serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 14 hospitals (seven are Magnet® designated by the ANCC for nursing excellence) and over 40 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region.

SOURCE Thomas Jefferson University

