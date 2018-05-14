Thomas Jefferson University Launches The Nation's Only University-Based Graduate Diversity Certificate Program

The Graduate Certificate in Healthcare Diversity Leadership is one of several new certificate programs from Jefferson's Institute of Emerging Health Professions, which endeavors to provide innovative and unique education and training to fill future career, training and certification gaps in healthcare practice and delivery.

"At Jefferson, we talk about predicting what will be evident in ten years and take action today to fill those needs now and not at some faraway date," said Charles V. Pollack, Jr., MA. MD, FACEP, FAAEM, FAHA, FESC, FCPP, Director of the Jefferson Institute of Emerging Health Professions. "The Institute for Emerging Health Professions continues to be a national leader in bringing new academic opportunities forward. I'd argue that the need for greater healthcare leadership diversity is necessary now, and Jefferson will be one of only three places in the country – and the only one offered by a university - to provide this important and necessary program to healthcare professionals and providers."

According to a report using Burning Glass' Labor Insight tool, there were greater than 102,000 job hospital job postings in 2016 requiring sensitivity to cultural diversity. In 2017, that number jumped to more than 132,000. Despite this, the only comparable certificate programs are offered by The American Hospital Association and The Association of American Medical Colleges.

Dr. Christopher J. Metzler, a global thought leader, professor, political analyst, CEO of Gordium Healthcare and television personality, will be the program's director. Dr. Metzler was the principal investigator and lead instructional designer for the certificates of Diversity and Management at Cornell University, The Institute for Diversity and Health Equity, The American Association of Medical Colleges and Universities, The Fire Department of New York, The National Fire Academy and Georgetown University. He is also a Senior Fellow at Jefferson's Institute for Emerging Health Professions

"Jefferson continues to be on the cutting edge of educational offerings on issues that affect the ever changing healthcare industry," Dr. Metzler said. "This Graduate Certificate demonstrates that Jefferson understands issues of diversity and inclusion at the individual, interpersonal group and organizational levels. It also shows that Jefferson understands the business necessity of diversity in an increasingly diverse healthcare population. Graduates of this program will be able to work with and learn from exceptional practitioners so they can shape the future of diversity in healthcare. I am thrilled to work with Jefferson, a world-class leader to accomplish this goal."

The program represents one of several ongoing partnerships between Jefferson's Institute of Emerging Health Professions and its Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Eligible students must have a Bachelor's degree and be currently employed with a healthcare organization or serving in the community with a regular interface with healthcare organizations, such as social services or governmental agencies. For more information or to apply, please go to www.jefferson.edu/diversity.

